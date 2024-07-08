LG Introduces UltraGear OLED Series – Revolutionizing The Gaming Experience With Cutting-edge Technology

- Advertisement -

LG Electronics, a trusted name in Indian homes for 27 years, is launching the LG UltraGear OLED series in four distinct 27, 34, 39 and 45 inches setting a new standard in gaming monitors with unmatched picture quality, immersive designs, and advanced features tailored for gamers.

The UltraGear OLED series marks a significant milestone in LG’s commitment to delivering premium gaming experiences. Boasting OLED technology enhanced with Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+), the new UltraGear monitor delivers brighter visuals and deeper blacks, ensuring HDR True Black 400 and 1.5M:1 contrast ratio for an unparalleled viewing experience.

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor Features

Designed for maximum immersion, the UltraGear monitor features an 800R curvature, optimized for a viewing distance of 800mm. This design offers uniform luminance and color, making it perfect for long gaming sessions.

The display boasts ultra-fast response times of 0.03ms and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz for smooth motion and reduced eye strain. Featuring sRGB 95% and DCI-P3 98.5% color gamuts, the monitor showcases games with wide color ranges and stunning detail. An anti-glare OLED coating ensures safer viewing over extended periods and highlights truer blacks with lightning-fast response times.

Gaming Performance

The OLED monitor is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, minimizing tearing and stuttering for faster and smoother gaming experiences. ClearMR 13,000 certification delivers 125-135 times more clear pixels, reducing motion blur in gaming. G-Sync synchronizes the monitor panel’s refresh rate with the GPU frame rate to eliminate tearing and minimize input lag.

User Experience

With the expansive yet optimal display size, gamers can see the entire monitor at a glance, offering a vividly expanded field of view. The monitor’s features cater to gaming enthusiasts seeking massive visual appeal, fast speeds, and high-quality visuals for an immersive gaming experience.

Commenting on the same Mr. Yoojae Kim from LG Electronics India said, “As we unveil the UltraGear OLED series, we’re proud to announce a new era in gaming monitor innovation. LG has pushed the boundaries of technology to deliver a gaming experience like no other. With these monitors, gamers can expect nothing short of excellence in performance, immersion, and visual fidelity. The UltraGear OLED series represents our unwavering commitment to delivering the ultimate gaming experience, setting new standards for the industry.”

The UltraGear OLED series from LG Electronics comprises four distinct variations, each meticulously engineered to cater to the diverse needs of gamers worldwide:

27GS95QE-B.ATR : Sleek and responsive 27-inch OLED QHD monitor with lightning-fast response times and a blazing 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

: Sleek and responsive 27-inch OLED QHD monitor with lightning-fast response times and a blazing 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time 34GS95QE-B.ATR : Starts with 34 inches OLED WQHD display with immersive 800R curved design offering unparalleled picture quality and visual immersion.

: Starts with 34 inches OLED WQHD display with immersive 800R curved design offering unparalleled picture quality and visual immersion. 39GS95QE-B.ATR : Expansive 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED display delivering rich black tonal depth and an instinctual curve for an optimal gaming experience.

: Expansive 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED display delivering rich black tonal depth and an instinctual curve for an optimal gaming experience. 45GS95QE-B.ATR: Colossal 45-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display coupled with HDR True Black 400 standards for heightened brightness and captivating gameplay and 800R curve design.

Each model represents the pinnacle of gaming monitor technology, setting new standards for performance, immersion, and visual fidelity.

The UltraGear OLED series models will be available for purchase starting July 8th on LG.com, Amazon, and Flipkart with a starting price of INR 120000.

