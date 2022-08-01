- Advertisement - -

LG Electronics, India’s leading Consumer Durable brand, has taken an initiative to set up a Skill Academy, aligned with Govt. of India SKILL INDIA programme. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed with Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC). LG Electronics will set up a world class Skill Academy at the NSIC Okhla Campus. As a part of this program, over the next three years, expert trainers will be training 1800 underprivileged youth and empowering them with skills to work for after sales service of Consumer electronics and Home Appliances Industry.

LG Electronics to Open Centre of Excellence at NSIC Okhla, New Delhi, to Offer Multi-Skill Training

The MOU was signed in presence of Honorable Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, MoS MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MSME Secretary Shri B. B Swain, MSDE Secretary Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, MSME Additional Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh and CMD NSIC Shri P. Udayakumar & Tae Jin Chang-Head Customer service-LG Electronics.

Mr. Tae Jin Chang-Head Customer service-LG Electronics India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tae Jin Chang-Head Customer service-LG Electronics India said, “LG Electronics has been operating in India for more than two decades and has been a committed partner in the country’s growth journey over the years. Our technological expertise has helped us become a market leader in India, and we would now want to leverage this expertise to establish a world-class skill academy. Over the next three years, we will be training local youths to create an opportunity for them to be employable and self-dependent. We are confident, that this initiative will be beneficial not just for these individuals but will also inspire others as well.”

Mr. P. Udayakumar – CMD-NSIC

“NSIC is highly committed in facilitating support for the growth of MSMEs in India and abroad. Right from incubation and up to the last mile connectivity, NSIC is engaged with MSMEs in all spheres. In Technology front NSIC believes in aligning with World’s best Technology leaders to create self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in futuristic areas. We are extremely delighted to sign an MOU with LG Electronics who are market leaders in consumer durable industry. I am sure this engagement will create technology based entrepreneurs and high quality technicians across India from rural places,” said Mr P. Udayakumar – CMD-NSIC.

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI, said: “Industry and academia jointly can turn India into Skill Capital of the world. We have revised, rationalized and added 29 new Qualification packs as per demand for the futuristic job role. As sector skill council we have taken the step forward. I strongly believe this partnership with the LG Electronics India will help culminate in the electronics sector of India taking skilling, reskilling, and up skilling to unprecedented heights.”

