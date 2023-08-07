LG Electronics launches LG UltraGear OLED for a smoother, more immersive gaming experience

- Advertisement - -

LG Electronics India recently launched its cutting-edge line-up of premium UltraGear OLED gaming monitors – 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE. These latest additions to the UltraGear series are set to revolutionize the gaming experience with their exceptional features and superior performance.

These monitors come equipped with a range of winning features that set them apart in the gaming monitor arena, promising an unparalleled gaming experience.Gamers can indulge in a smoother, more immersive gaming experience with the remarkable 240Hz Refresh Rate, providing faster frame rates and reduced motion blur. The lightning-fast 0.03ms Response Time ensures game-changing visuals, eliminating ghosting and delivering crystal-clear images during even the most fast-paced action.

For a more natural and immersive gaming experience, both the LG 27GR95QE and the 45GR95QE boast an 800R Curvature, reducing distortion at the edges and enveloping players in the heart of the action.

The ergonomic stands of these monitors offer a wide range of adjustments, including tilt (-5°~15°), swivel, pivot, and height adjustment (110mm), ensuring gamers can find their perfect viewing position for hours of comfortable gameplay. Moreover, the monitors are wall-mountable (100 x 100 VESA mount) for maximum versatility and space optimization.

A gaming remote control allows for easy and quick adjustments, putting control at the gamers’ fingertips. Additionally, features like Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS Counter provide gamers with the essential tools for optimal performance and precision.

Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “We are thrilled to unveil the LG UltraGear OLED models 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE. With cutting-edge OLED display technology and a host of gaming-focused features, these monitors promise to redefine the gaming experience. Gamers can expect unparalleled visuals, seamless performance, and an immersive journey into their virtual worlds. LG continues to push the boundaries of gaming excellence, and we invite gamers to join us in embracing the future of gaming brilliance.”

27GR95QE: Where gaming meets precision and immersion

The LG 27GR95QE OLED Gaming Monitor offers an exceptional 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) display with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR) technology. Gamers will enjoy unparalleled visuals with a DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration ensuring the most vivid and accurate colours.

One of the distinguished features of the LG 27GR95QE is its ultimate contrast ratio that comes with OLED Pixel Dimming. This ensures deeper blacks and brighter whites, enhancing overall image quality and adding depth to every scene.

With a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 0.03ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time, this monitor provides a smooth and immersive gaming experience which in turn will aid players to appreciate the reduced motion blur and ghosting, giving them a competitive edge.

Furthermore, the LG 27GR95QE support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync delivering tear-free and stutter-free gameplay.

The monitor offers excellent connectivity with HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn. Its 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design maximizes the display area, creating an immersive visual experience that keeps gamers engaged.

45GR95QE: Gaming excellence on a grand scale

The LG 45GR95QE is a massive 45-inch WQHD (3440×1440) curved (800R) OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR). The curvature not only offers a more immersive gaming experience but also reduces distortion for a seamless view.

The LG 45GR95QE offers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and boasts a DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration, ensuring lifelike and accurate colours for breath-taking visuals.

Equipped with the same 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time, gamers can expect unparalleled speed and responsiveness, making fast-paced games a true joy to play.

The LG 45GR95QE supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, HDMI2.1 VRR (Adaptive Sync), and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, providing a tear-free and smooth gaming experience for both NVIDIA and AMD users.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn, while the 4-pole H/P out with DTS HP:X® and Optical Jack ensures top-notch audio performance.

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors are set to revolutionize the gaming experience. These monitors are available for purchase at a starting price of INR 124,000andINR241,000 respectively.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.