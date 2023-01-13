LG Electronics Launches LG MAGNIT

- Advertisement - -

LG Electronics (LG) the leading provider of innovative, customizable, and feature-packed Commercial Display & Digital Signage Products & Solutions announces the launch of the latest version of LG MAGNIT, a premium Micro LED. LG MAGNIT offers an immersive and eye-popping visual that makes the viewing experience memorable.

LG MAGNIT comes with Full Black Coating technology which delivers much deeper black than the conventional package LED signage. This enhances the color vividness and makes the details which were hidden in the shadows appear, providing audiences a sense of immersion

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hemendu Sinha (Sr. VP and Business Head, Business Solutions) from LG Electronics said, “LG is always looking for ways to make work easier, more accessible, and more convenient. LG MAGNIT represents yet another step towards providing a comprehensive solution for offices. LG MAGNIT will offer users a variety of ways to work, interact, and entertain themselves. We are confident that this will be a game changer, thus, effortlessly transitioning the lives of the customers to the new ways.”

LG MAGNIT provides superbly high contrast ratio which is a vital part of the picture quality. It differentiates between the dark parts and the light parts which makes the content distinctive when using the dedicated stand, providing the best-in-class audio-visual experience.

LG MAGNIT’s narrowed wavelength allows the device to display uniform colours across the screen. It comes with enhanced Gamut Transfer technology which supports colours close to the original colour. The Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor adopted from LG’s TV technology recognizes and analyzes the original content, thus, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content.

LG MAGNIT comes with HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro) support and offers a wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio that allow viewers to enjoy the lively content. Its structure further minimizes color distortion according to the viewing angle. The product is coated with several layers of film which protects the LED chips from risks caused by water drops, dust, static electricity, or physical impacts. The smooth screen surface of LG MAGNIT makes it more visually appealing.

Through wireless broadband transmission technology, it does not require signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets. Cables are required for connecting the screen to its system controller and power. It also comes with Common Cathode Drive-IC which supplies the right necessary voltage to each R, G, B sub-pixel individually to minimize unnecessary power consumption. The main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

The intuitive UI allows users to easily access the settings by using a remote control instead of connecting to a PC. It has been certified Crestron Connected for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control, boosting business management efficiency.

LG MAGNIT’s wide viewing angle and accurate colours make it more visually appealing and suitable for home entertainment purposes. Additionally, it consumes lesser power even when used 24×7 which proves to be beneficial for Command Control Centres, especially in various Corporate / BFSI / PSU & Government Establishments.

The LG MAGNIT comes with three pairs of wall mount accessories and a frame kit are provided as options. It is also compatible with LG SuperSign CMS solution which is an all-in-one content management solution for content editing, scheduling, and distribution. Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare service, a cloud service solution provided by LG.

