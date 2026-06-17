LG Electronics Highlights Its Robotics Vision For The Era Of Physical AI

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LG Electronics (LG) is bringing Physical AI from the factory floor into the home with its LG CLOiD™ robot (first unveiled at CES 2026), as the company sets out a robotics strategy built on deep understanding of living environments from homes, mobility, commercial and even industrial sites, core robotics technologies and a comprehensive Physical AI ecosystem.

Making this possible are four interconnected pillars, enabling LG to bring Physical AI from factories and commercial spaces into the home:

Decades of consumer insights and operational data accumulated through millions of connected home appliances worldwide

Over 20 years of robotics development expertise across residential, commercial, and industrial environments

Core robotics technologies, including actuators, motors and precision motion systems that enable intelligent machines to interact with the physical world

A unique Physical AI ecosystem enabled by collaboration across the LG Group

As Physical AI continues to evolve, these four, interconnected aspects form the technological backbone and the foundational building blocks that connect AI intelligence with real-world physical action.

Advancing Toward the ‘Zero Labor Home’

Leveraging decades of robotics expertise and its Physical AI ecosystem, LG is pursuing a vision it calls the Zero Labor Home. In this future living environment, intelligent robots, connected appliances, and AI orchestration systems work together to proactively manage household tasks with minimal user intervention.

The LG CLOiD home robot represents an important step toward this vision. Working seamlessly with the ThinQ™-connected appliance ecosystem, CLOiD can assist with everyday household activities while serving as a physical interface between AI intelligence and the home environment.

Ultimately, LG envisions a home that does more than respond to commands. By understanding routines, anticipating needs, and taking action autonomously, the Zero Labor Home aims to give consumers something increasingly valuable: more time for themselves and their families.

Deep Expertise in the Home Environment: Decades of leadership in home appliances give LG unparalleled insight into household routines and consumer technology usage. Combined with data from the growing ThinQ-connected ecosystem, this rich understanding of user behavior provides a unique advantage in developing personalized, context-aware AI robots for the home.

Built on More Than Two Decades of Robotics Experience and Data: Since introducing its first cleaning robot in 2003, LG has expanded into commercial, logistics, and industrial robotics. With over 20 years of real-world operational data across diverse environments —from homes to factories — LG possesses critical insights into how intelligent machines safely navigate spaces and interact with people.

The Hardware Foundation of Physical AI: LG’s intelligence is backed by decades of innovation in core hardware components. Advanced capabilities in actuators, motors, and precision motion technologies enable LG’s robots to move efficiently, manipulate objects, and interact naturally with the physical world.

A Group-Wide Physical AI Ecosystem: LG has built a comprehensive, end-to-end Physical AI ecosystem through group-wide collaboration. This platform seamlessly connects perception, intelligence, and physical action by combining LG AI Research (EXAONE AI), LG Innotek (sensing/vision), ROBOSTAR (industrial robotics), LG Energy Solution (batteries), LG CNS (software integration), and LG Electronics (home appliances).

This ecosystem is further strengthened by LG’s Smart Factory operations, where robotics, digital twins, autonomous logistics, and AI-driven automation are already deployed at scale, providing continuous real-world data and operational validation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LG

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