LG Electronics CEO, Mr. William Cho visits India

The CEO/President of LG Electronics Inc., Mr William Cho visited India and reiterated the company’s continued focus on developing localized products based on consumer insights. During his visit, President Mr Cho was at the New Delhi sales corporation and the home appliance production and R&D facility located in Noida to check ways to strengthen business competitiveness.

In a meeting with employees of LG Electronics India, the CEO highlighted the company’s focus on discovering new business opportunities for their advanced premium home appliances. This will be based on customer experience innovations and creating customized service strategies further to enhance the brand’s status in the local market.

LG Electronics India has completed its 26th year of continued cutting-edge innovation in the country and Mr. Cho during his visit stressed the importance of India as one of the fastest-growing markets and the company’s focus to expand its market share. Towards this, the company has increasingly introduced localized products that have been curated to suit India’s climatic conditions, power infrastructure conditions, and lifestyle in which people enjoy watching movies and music.

Mr William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics

During the visit, Mr William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics said, “We are happy to be a partner in India’s tech transformation journey for the last 26 years and we remain committed to creating more industry-leading localized innovations that address the need of our consumers. Moreover, we are progressively focusing on diversifying our offerings as well to cater to customers in the mobility and EduTech sectors with advanced electronic blackboards and IT solutions. This year, we will also amplify our investments to expand the production capacity of premium home appliances in Noida and Pune factories. We have a very robust plan for the Indian market but at the same time we’re also committed to doing it in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.”

During his visit to the state-of-the-art facility in Noida, which is an eco-friendly smart factory, Mr. Cho shed light on the company’s pledge to convert 100% of the energy used by all overseas production subsidiaries to renewable energy by 2025. Currently, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, TVs/monitors. produced at these facilities not only cater to the local demand but are also exported to the Middle East and Africa.

The CEO added, “We are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in LG Electronics and we are confident to remain their preferred brand for elevating their health and lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Cho has been expanding the stride of global field management since the beginning of the year. In the first half alone, they have visited 12 countries in North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

