Lexar Won Red Dot Awards 2022 in 5 Categories for its Innovative Design & Excellence

Lexar, one of the leading global brands in flash memory solutions, took the Red Dot Awards by storm this year, by winning five awards across the defined categories. Known as the ‘Oscars of Product design’ this is not the first time that Lexar has won the Red dot awards for its product excellence. Lexar was awarded four product designs last year as well, further highlighting the brand’s consistent advance in more purposeful product design and functionality within the consumer electronics market. The devices that won the Red Dot Awards 2022 are:

LexarARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory

Lexar SL660 Blaze Gaming Portable SSD ARES DDR5 OC UDIMM Desktop memory ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory The JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive The Lexar JumpDrive M25 USB Flash Drive

Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Ltd.

Expressing the gratitude, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co Ltd, said, “We want to sincerely thank the jury members for recognizing our efforts in the development of innovative product designs, to fit the need of everyone using it. Winning an award is only the first step toward putting in more effort and striving for greater success in the future. We are pleased that the Red Dot Awards, which selects the best from throughout the world, have recognized Lexar for providing the best for the enthusiastic and more technology-loving folks”

Lexar ARES OC DDR5 UDIMM Desktop Memory

