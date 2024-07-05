Lexar Wins Seven Red Dot Awards 2024 for Innovative Design and Excellence

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global memory solutions brand, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of winning seven prestigious Red Dot Awards 2024, held at the Aalto Theater Opera House, for its outstanding product design and innovation. The awards were presented to Lexar across various categories, including the latest Workflow series, portable SSDs, memory, vehicle-mounted DVR USB flash drives and the cardholder, further solidifying Lexar’s reputation for excellence in design and technology.

Red Dot Awards have been held since the 1950s and are often referred to as the “Oscars of Product Design.” The Red Dot label is globally recognized for exceptional product design, making it one of the world’s largest and most prestigious design competitions. The awards attract innovative products from all over the world and the decisions regarding distinctions are made by an independent panel of experts, called the Red Dot Jury, who evaluates and selects the winners based on their exceptional design achievements and product innovations.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd

Expressing the company’s gratitude, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce that seven of our innovative products have been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2024! This recognition not only showcases our commitment to excellence and cutting-edge design but also highlights the dedication and hard work of our talented team. At Lexar, we strive to push the boundaries of technology and design, consistently delivering products that meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers. Winning these awards reinforces our position as a leader in the industry and motivates us to continue our pursuit of innovation and excellence.”

Award-Winning Products:

Lexar SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set

The first of our award-winning products is the Lexar SL500 Portable SSD Magnetic Set, a portable SSD that features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2. This product offers high-performance storage with read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/s. Its compact appearance and magnetic set designs are perfect for users on the go. The magnetized set includes the magnetic sleeve and magnetic ring that could snap the SL500 portable SSD onto the back of a device, effectively minimizing the potential for accidental drops. On the other hand, the iPhone-friendly design and up to 4TB capacity allow users to confidently shoot and record up to 4K 60FPS quality content directly to the drive with the iPhone 15Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Data security is also offered through the 256-bit AES encryption software Lexar DataShield.

Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD

The Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is built for high performance, durability, and wide compatibility. Users can make the most of their creative time and minimize transfer time with read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/susing the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 feature. It’s an ideal option for travel in tough environments because of its durable and rugged design, which is capable of withstanding drops of up to 3 meters, and it has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. The all-in-one Type-C and USB-A ports allow for plug-and-play compatibility with various devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, iPhone 15 Series, Android, Xbox, PS4, and PS5. The Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD also provides 256-bit AES encryption software for data security.

Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory

The specific Lexar DRAM product is equipped with premium SK hynix DRAM chips and attains the “Lexar Empowered by SK hynix” certification. Performance and stability are upgraded as the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 is equipped with premium SK hynix DRAM chips, which provide everything content creators or gamers need with a high frequency of 8000MT/s and low latency of CL38. Additionally, the upgraded visual design of the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 maximizes heat dissipation such as the 1.88mm-thick heatsink design and exclusive on-board Power Management IC (PMIC) thermal conductive pad. The customizable RGB lighting feature further even adds a touch of style. Furthermore, the exclusive and customized Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design could offer greater performance potential and significantly improve overclocking capabilities as well, making it a desirable choice for PC enthusiasts and content creators.

Lexar Professional Workflow

Lexar Professional Workflow is a versatile professional solution designed to optimize efficiency and performance during post-production. It features a multi-in-one storage workstation with 6 slots, allowing users to read and write 6 drives simultaneously and perform fast editing, copying, and data transferring. The device is an ideal solution for photography studios, image production teams, and Digital Imaging Technicians (DIT) because of its high compatibility and ability to read various devices, such as memory cards and portable SSDs. The Thunderbolt 4.0 offers reliable high performance with a 40Gbps transfer speed and supports 8K HDMI. Creators also have the flexibility to personalize their storage setup by connecting various devices with additional USB and Type-C ports. All these features allow users to manage multiple devices without sacrificing productivity.

Lexar Professional Workflow Go

Lexar Professional Workflow Go, a derivative product/mobile-friendly version of Lexar Professional Workflow, is specifically designed for people on the go. With this device, users can back up their data and view photos and videos without any delays. It has two slots and can transfer data at a maximum speed of 1050MB/s, and the built-in power innovation ensures that it can serve as a backup for other out-of-battery devices like laptops. Furthermore, the durable design also incorporates an aluminum oxide layer for efficient heat dissipation and waterproof construction, guaranteeing stable and reliable data transmission even in challenging environments.

Lexar Vehicle Mounted DVR USB Flash Drive C50V/A50V

Lexar USB flash drives C50V and A50V are specially designed for car driving video recording and have recently achieved recognition by securing a product design award at the renowned Red Dot Awards. They have an impressive reading speed of up to 200MB/s and a writing speed of up to 40MB/s. High compatibility is guaranteed as the C50V has a Type-C port, while the A50V has a USB port. The diminutive form and lightweight construction render it well-suited for seamless integration into the vehicle’s computer system. Made with original wafer particles to enable prolonged and uninterrupted recording and rewriting with a potential duration of up to 10,000 hours, thereby reducing the need to change the device frequently.

Lexar C700 Card Holder

C700 Card Holder is specifically engineered to accommodate a diverse array of memory cards within a singular, IP54-rated waterproof, and anti-shock enclosure. The metal exterior ensures comprehensive safeguarding of the internal memory cards, facilitated by a user-friendly, pull-out design for easy accessibility. Discovering this cardholder could surprisingly accommodate up to 14 distinct memory cards, including microSD, SD, and CFexpress cards. The holder also features a specially designated compartment for an AirTag, providing effortless tracking functionality in the event of misplacement.

Overall, Lexar consistently improves products and services through innovation and attentive care. It has demonstrated the brand commitment to excellence by achieving significant success with product innovation, as evidenced by winning the prestigious Red Dot Awards for seven products.

Lexar remains committed to pioneering technological advancements, further establishing itself as an industry frontrunner dedicated to providing state-of-the-art solutions to satisfy the demands of customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

