Lexar Unveils Two Professional SILVER Card Lineups in the Indian Market

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory solutions, is excited to announce three new additions to its Professional SILVER card lineup: the SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card and the Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card. Engineered for high-speed performance, durability, and reliability, these latest offerings are ideal for photographers, videographers, and gaming enthusiasts looking for seamless data transfer and high-resolution content capture.

Designed to deliver exceptional speeds, the new Lexar SILVER series enables users to achieve maximum read speeds of up to 205MB/s and write speeds of up to 150MB/s (140MB/s for the Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card). With a V30 rating, these cards ensure smooth 4K video recording at up to 60fps, making them an excellent choice for professionals and content creators who demand high-quality performance. Pairing these cards with the Lexar® Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader allows simultaneous reading of both an SD card and a microSD card, optimizing workflow efficiency.

Lexar’s SILVER series is built to endure extreme environments. These cards are drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant, ensuring superior durability in any condition. Whether used for outdoor photography, drone footage, or high-action gaming, these cards provide long-lasting reliability. Additionally, the Lexar Recovery Tool offers users a safety net, allowing them to recover accidentally deleted files, and ensuring that valuable photos, videos, and other data remain secure.

With broad compatibility, the SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is optimized for maximum versatility, working seamlessly with DJI drones, GoPro cameras, Nintendo consoles, and Steam Deck, making it a perfect choice for gaming and action photography.

Key Highlights of the Lexar Professional SILVER Card Lineup:

Max read speed of up to 205MB/s

Max write speed of up to 150MB/s

V30 rating for up to 4K 60fps video recording

Built for durability – drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant

– drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant Includes Lexar Recovery Tool for accidental file recovery

for accidental file recovery Lifetime limited warranty

The Lexar Professional SILVER series is available across major retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India, with prices starting at Rs 1,400 for the 64GB and Rs 18,000 for the 1TB SILVER PLUS microSDXC. The Professional Silver SDXC card is priced at Rs 1,500 for 64GB and Rs 20,000 for 1 TB.

