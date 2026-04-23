Lexar Unveils Thrilling Win Your USA World Cup Ticket Campaign in India

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Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, announced the launch of its exciting new consumer campaign, “Win Your World Cup Match Ticket to USA”, giving customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the thrill of the FIFA World Cup live in the United States.

Through this campaign, Lexar customers can win select Argentina National Football Team match tickets, bringing them closer to the electrifying action on football’s biggest global stage. The campaign is now open for entries and will run until May 15, 2026, with winners announced shortly afterward. Exclusively available to Lexar customers, the campaign allows participants to enter by purchasing any Lexar product and posting a photo of the product on their Instagram page, along with a description of why they want to attend the tournament. To be eligible, participants must have a valid US visa; both the product and invoice must be clearly visible and readable in the uploaded image; entries with unclear or incomplete invoice visibility will not be considered.

As part of the campaign, the winning entries will receive tickets for selected matches featuring the Argentina National Football Team. Participants should note that a valid U.S. visa is required to claim the prize and travel to the event.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar said, “At Lexar, we are constantly looking for ways to engage with our customers beyond our products. With the ‘Win Your World Cup Ticket to USA’ campaign, we are bringing football fans closer to one of the biggest sporting events in the world. This initiative celebrates both innovation and passion, giving our customers a chance to create unforgettable memories.”

With this initiative, Lexar continues to strengthen its connection with consumers by blending technology with lifestyle experiences, rewarding loyal customers with an opportunity to be part of a global sporting celebration.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

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