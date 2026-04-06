Lexar Udaan 2.0 to Take India’s Elite Partners to Thailand

- Advertisement -





Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, announced that its all-India partner meet, ‘Lexar Udaan 2.0,’ will take India’s elite partners to Thailand from 24th to 27th April 2026. The exclusive gathering will bring together top-performing partners from across the country for an immersive experience focused on innovation, collaboration, and growth. This year, Lexar aims to spotlight its latest portfolio of advanced memory solutions designed to power India’s rapidly expanding AI-driven digital landscape, catering to the evolving needs of content creators, gamers, and digital-first consumers. The company’s diverse and future-ready product lineup reflects its commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable storage solutions tailored for modern digital lifestyles.

At the heart of this year’s event is the theme “Choice of Champions,” underscoring Lexar’s belief that its elite partners across India are true champions driving the brand’s success. With a robust channel ecosystem spanning top-tier distributors, partners, and resellers across 46 cities, Lexar continues to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. Backed by over three decades of expertise in high-performance storage solutions, the company remains committed to empowering its partners through innovation and collaboration. ‘Lexar Udaan 2.0’ will serve as a platform to showcase the brand’s extensive product portfolio across key segments including gaming, IT infrastructure, surveillance, media production, photography, and AI-driven applications, reinforcing its leadership in delivering solutions that meet diverse industry demands.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa and India, Lexar

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa and India, Lexar said, “Lexar Udaan 2.0 will serve as a platform to celebrate our continued growth in India and the strong relationships we have built with our partners. This initiative represents more than just a partner meet, it reflects our shared journey with our elite partners, celebrating collective achievements while reaffirming our commitment to innovation, quality, and channel empowerment. Through this event, we aim to share our future strategies and provide deeper insights into our global innovation pipeline.

Adding to the significance of this year’s edition, ‘Lexar Udaan 2.0’ will also reflect Lexar’s global partnership with the Argentina National Football Team, where the company serves as the official global storage partner. This collaboration brings together the team’s iconic football legacy with Lexar’s 30-year commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance storage solutions. Through this association and its continued investment in partner engagement, Lexar reaffirms its confidence in India’s channel ecosystem.

“Lexar Udaan 2.0 will unite our elite partners on a single platform, reflecting ‘The Lexar Way,’ our partner-first approach centered on collaboration, robust marketing and technical support, and shared growth built on trust. We have strong confidence in our channel ecosystem and remain committed to breaking barriers, navigating market challenges, and meeting the evolving demands of India’s fast-growing digital landscape,” concluded Oubida.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 135