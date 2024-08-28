Lexar to showcase its advanced Memory Solutions at Photo Video Asia 2024

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, highlighted its award-winning portfolio of next-generation memory solutions at Photo Video Asia 2024, the premier B2B platform dedicated to revolutionizing the photography and videography industry in India. The exhibition is organized by Aakar Exhibition Pvt. Ltd, and will run till August 31st, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As one of the largest photo and video trade shows, this event brings together photographers, videographers, and industry professionals to explore the latest trends and technologies. Lexar is showcasing its complete memory solutions portfolio at Stall No: 155, these products are designed to meet the diverse needs and demands of photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts of all levels in India, this includes microSD cards, portable SSDs, DRAM, Silver PRO SDXC, and the ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, to be made available in the Indian market soon.

Lexar’s participation underscores its commitment to providing high-performance, reliable, and secure memory solutions tailored to both amateur and professional content creators in India. Visitors at the expo will also have the opportunity to purchase Lexar’s cutting-edge products directly from the booth.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar said, “We are dedicated to advancing memory and storage technology. Our involvement in Photo Video Asia 2024 provided us with an opportunity to engage with the dynamic community of photographers and videographers as well as let them experience our products firsthand at the event. We will look forward to our participation in more such expos to expand our network, showcase our innovations, and connect with potential partners”

Recently, Lexar showcased its complete memory solutions portfolio in Imagecraft Kolkata 2024 held from August 24th to 26th August at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Featured products at the event include:

Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD:

Armor 700 is powerful USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Performance – with up to 2000MB/s max read/write speeds, the Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD accelerates data transfers so that you can spend more time creating and less time waiting.

Dust, Water, and Drop-Defying – With one of the highest ratings in its product class at IP66, the Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD protects against both water and dust incursion and is also drop-resistant up to 3 meters.

Supports Apple Pro Res Recording – Shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS SDXC and Micro SDXC Card: Both memory cards boasts of exceptional read/write speeds of upto up to 205MB/s and up to 150MB/s respectively. Rated V30, both cards supports seamless recording and are built to capture burst photos without missing a shot and smoothly shoots up to 4K 60 FPS ultra-HD video.

Both memory cards boasts of exceptional read/write speeds of upto up to 205MB/s and up to 150MB/s respectively. Rated V30, both cards supports seamless recording and are built to capture burst photos without missing a shot and smoothly shoots up to 4K 60 FPS ultra-HD video. SL500 Portable SSD: High-speed portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity, 2000 MB/s read speeds, 1080 MB/s write speeds, and 256-bit AES encryption.

High-speed portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity, 2000 MB/s read speeds, 1080 MB/s write speeds, and 256-bit AES encryption. NM800 Pro M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD: Fast PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD offering high-speed data transfer and compact M.2 design.

