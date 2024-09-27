Lexar to showcase its advanced Memory Solutions at India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, is showcasing its award-winning portfolio of next-generation products at the India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024, one of India’s premier imaging and photo video exhibitions. Organized by Aakar Exhibition Pvt. Ltd, the event will take place from 27 to 29 September at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

As one of the largest photo and video trade shows, this event brings together photographers, videographers, and industry professionals to explore the latest innovations in imaging technology. Lexar’s comprehensive memory solutions portfolio, on display at Stall No: E1, caters to the needs of photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts in India. The showcase includes microSD cards, portable SSDs, DRAM, the Silver PRO SDXC, and the ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, all designed to offer high performance and reliability.

Lexar’s participation underscores its commitment to providing high-quality, secure memory solutions for both amateur and professional content creators. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to experience and purchase Lexar’s state-of-the-art products directly from the booth.



Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar said, “We are committed to advancing memory and storage technology, and this event provides an ideal platform to connect with the vibrant community of photographers and videographers in India. It allows us to showcase our products firsthand and engage with industry professionals. We look forward to participating in more expos to expand our network and share our innovations with potential partners.”

Recently, Lexar has also participated in Photo Video Asia 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on August 31st and Imagecraft Kolkata 2024 held from August 24th to 26th August at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Featured products at the event include:

Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD:

Armor 700 is powerful USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Performance – with up to 2000MB/s max read/write speeds, the Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD accelerates data transfers so that you can spend more time creating and less time waiting.

Dust, Water, and Drop-Defying – With one of the highest ratings in its product class at IP66, the Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD protects against both water and dust incursion and is also drop-resistant up to 3 meters.

Supports Apple Pro Res Recording – Shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS SDXC and Micro SDXC Card: Both memory cards boast of exceptional read/write speeds of upto up to 205MB/s and up to 150MB/s respectively. Rated V30, both cards support seamless recording and are built to capture burst photos without missing a shot and smoothly shoots up to 4K 60 FPS ultra-HD video.

Both memory cards boast of exceptional read/write speeds of upto up to 205MB/s and up to 150MB/s respectively. Rated V30, both cards support seamless recording and are built to capture burst photos without missing a shot and smoothly shoots up to 4K 60 FPS ultra-HD video. SL500 Portable SSD: High-speed portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity, 2000 MB/s read speeds, 1080 MB/s write speeds, and 256-bit AES encryption.

High-speed portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity, 2000 MB/s read speeds, 1080 MB/s write speeds, and 256-bit AES encryption. NM800 Pro M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD: Fast PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD offering high-speed data transfer and compact M.2 design.

