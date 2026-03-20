Lexar to showcase advanced storage solutions at 33rd Convergence India Expo 2026

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Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, will participate in the 33rd Convergence India Expo 2026, scheduled from 23rd to 25th March 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. At the event, the company will showcase its extensive portfolio of advanced storage and memory solutions designed for a wide range of applications, including gaming, IT infrastructure, surveillance, artificial intelligence (AI), media production, and professional photography.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity for industry professionals, technology partners, and creators to experience Lexar’s latest innovations that deliver high-speed performance, reliability, and large storage capacities required for today’s data-driven environments.

The brand’s presence at the event will also highlight its recent global partnership with the Argentina National Football Team (AFA), with the stand theme centered around Lexar-AFA branding. The collaboration brings together the football legacy of Argentina with Lexar’s three decades of expertise in high-performance storage solutions.

Mr. Rajeev Anand, Sales Director – India, Lexar

Mr. Rajeev Anand, Sales Director – India, Lexar said, “Lexar and AFA share a commitment of leadership, professionalism, and global excellence. Lexar’s thirty-year track record in high-reliability storage makes us an ideal partner to support the creators, professionals, and fans who document and celebrate our sport worldwide.

While Argentina continues to lead global football with three World Cup championships, Lexar is advancing the future of storage with next-generation solutions designed for professional content workflows, immersive gaming, and the evolving needs of fans who capture and preserve their personal football memories.”

For more than a century, the Argentina National Football Team has played a defining role in shaping global football culture through its champion spirit and pursuit of excellence. Lexar reflects this legacy through continuous innovation, including milestones such as the world’s first all-metal SD card and the industry’s first 1TB microSD Express card, designed to combine durability with extreme performance.

As part of this collaboration, Lexar will introduce AFA co-branded editions of the Lexar Air Portable SSD and Lexar SL500 Portable SSD, expected to arrive in the first half of 2026. These special editions will allow football fans to securely store and carry their personal match-day memories.

In addition to these co-branded products, Lexar will also present its broad portfolio spanning professional imaging, high-performance SSDs and DRAM, and portable storage solutions that support creators, gamers, and everyday users worldwide.

Key highlights include:

Professional sports imaging: The Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card, designed to deliver sustained high-speed performance required for real-time, high-resolution sports coverage and professional workflows.

Next-level gaming performance: The Lexar PLAY X PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, engineered to provide fast loading speeds, smooth gameplay, and responsive performance across gaming PCs, consoles, and portable gaming devices.

Every day, fan memory storage: The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, which supports Apple ProRes 4K recording and offers cable-free, reliable on-the-go storage for photos, videos, and personal football memories.

Together, these solutions highlight the shared commitment to excellence behind the partnership, bringing together the Argentina National Football Team’s champion spirit with Lexar’s expertise in enabling creators, gamers, and fans to capture, store, and preserve important moments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

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