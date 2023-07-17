Lexar to intensify customer support channels in tier 1 and tier 2 cities & provide exclusive after-sales service

- Advertisement - -

Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions – so we know first-hand just how quickly data is transforming our world. During the interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Middle East, Africa, CIS & Indian Subcontinent, Lexar Co. Ltd, details about the role of flash memory and the challenges and opportunities in the storage segment.

Please brief us about the current status of the content creation economy in India?

The creator’s economy in India is growing exponentially. In an era where short form content is a big hit, the demand for content creation has inadvertently increased. Creators must produce a sizable yet digestible amount of content on a daily basis to keep their community engaged while ensuring growth. Fueled by the proliferation of digital platforms, the creator’s economy has become an integral part of India’s economy, where a significant portion of the youth is earning their livelihoods through social media. Moreover, content creation has given homemakers a great way to earn extra income, be it with engaging lifestyle videos or some small business promotion. Keeping such facets in mind, it is not surprising that India is estimated to reach a value of over USD 24 billion by 2028.

What is the role of flash memory solutions for content creation in supporting content creation, and solutions Lexar has in this regard?

Flash memory solutions play a vital role in content creation, which demands highcapacity storage devices to store the large amount of digital content that is produced on a daily basis. Moreover, creators and professionals spend a considerable time editing their content before posting. This creates a demand for flash memory storage devices that are not only high in capacity but also offer blazing fast read and transfer speeds for the post production process.

Today, we have streamlined our product line to minimize the time taken for data transfer between devices. Our range of SDXC cards, CFexpress cards, and Micro SDXC cards, as well as NVMe SSDs, offer exceptional read and write speeds to consumers so that they can dedicate themselves to their creativity rather than waiting for their data to be stored or transferred. We also have an innovative line of card readers to enable users to leverage the full qualities of our Memory cards. Moreover, since digital content creation demands multitasking, we have DRAMs enabled with DDR4 and DDR5 technology to minimize any possibility of lags while working with high end software.

Lastly, our devices have a rugged design and build that minimizes the effects of harsh elements such as water, heat, temperature changes, vibrations, and x-rays. Hence, creators can create anywhere, anytime, without worrying about losing their data.

What are the challenges and opportunities in the Indian market for storage solutions?

To succeed in the Indian storage solutions market, companies need to address specific challenges and take advantage of opportunities.

There are some challenges like the Indian market is highly price-sensitive, making it difficult for storage solution providers to offer cost-effective products without compromising on quality and performance standards.

The Indian market is diverse, with different consumer segments having varying preferences and needs. Storage solution providers must understand these segments and tailor their offerings to cater to their specific requirements.

Flash memory can encounter data retention issues over time, which can result in potential data loss. Ensuring reliable data retention and security measures is crucial for flash memory solutions, particularly in industries with stringent data protection regulations.

Having said that there are alot of opportunities also like the increasing digital content consumption. As more Indians engage with digital content such as videos, music, and streaming platforms, the need for reliable storage solutions grows. Companies can meet this demand by providing products that offer ample storage capacity and fast data transfer speeds.

The shift towards cloud computing and the growth of data centers create opportunities for the flash memory industry. Flash memory’s high-speed data access, lower power consumption, and smaller form factor make it well-suited for cloud storage and data center infrastructure.

To navigate these challenges and seize the opportunities, companies should focus on developing affordable yet reliable products. Building consumer trust through authentic branding and understanding the specific needs of different consumer segments are also crucial.

What new products and technologies Lexar plans to offer in the Indian market in the next 6 months to 1 year?



As a global leader in memory storage solutions, Lexar plans to aggressively expand into the market with rugged and durable products powered by the latest technology. For instance, we have in stock a wide range of SSDs that leverage PCIE connectivity and the NVMe interface to deliver exceptional performance, even for hard- core gamers. We also have an impressive line of gaming DRAMs in both DDR4 and DDR5 variants to meet the growing demands of multitasking. Then our latest line-up of microSDXC cards and SDXC cards will be loved even more by photographers, videographers, and creators, given they are not only high performing but also long lasting and secure. We also provide USB 3.0 to 3.2 flash drives that deliver a substantial performance boost and increase the workflow of users.

Our product designs are rigorously tested with over 1,100 digital devices at the Lexar Quality Labs to assure performance, quality, compatibility, and dependability, making it one of the most trusted brands of in-memory solutions.

What is your supply chain structure, channel policy and how do you reach the end customers?

Lexar’s significant market presence can largely be attributed to its strong relationships with customers and channel partners worldwide.

The revised strategy of Lexar places great emphasis on energized digital campaigns in order to inform and maintain active involvement with both end consumers and channel partners.

Furthermore, Lexar has intensified its endeavors to educate customers in India about the innovative use of authentic Lexar products procured from authorized distributors.

Moreover, Lexar intends to introduce localized customer support channels in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, providing comprehensive top-tier after-sales service.

