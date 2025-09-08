Lexar Strengthens Retail Footprint in Middle East, Africa, and India

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its expansion strategy— as the company registers a fivefold growth in the number of retail outlets carrying Lexar-branded products across the Middle East, Africa, and India (MEAI) regions. With only weeks to go until the curtain rises on the world’s largest tech and start-up event, Lexar is gearing up to showcase its industry-leading solutions at Gitex Global 2025 (Hall 1, Stand H1-25), highlighting cutting-edge innovations tailored for photographers, gamers, and content creators in the MEAI regions.

At the heart of Lexar’s retail expansion strategy is ‘The Lexar Way’ – a unique delivery method where the company actively works to foster a collaborative ecosystem, empowering partners throughout the region with the necessary resources, tools and support to accelerate product and channel market disruption. Lexar’s impressive growth and demand in the last three years is a direct result of its unwavering focus on technological innovation and its efforts to ensure partners are well-equipped to stay on top of trends and respond proactively to changing customer expectations.

“For nearly 30 years, Lexar has been empowering the world with memory innovations, helping transform the daily lives of photographers, videographers, gaming enthusiasts, and creators while shaping the future of digital storage. Our rapid growth in the Middle East, Africa, and India region reflects both the rising demand for reliable memory solutions and the strength of our partnerships with leading retailers. The steady expansion of our retail footprint is a demonstration of our long-term commitment to the region, which has evolved to become a thriving hub for imaging innovation and creativity,” said Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa & India, Lexar.

‘The Lexar Way’ focuses on continually redefining the company’s approach to collaborating with its partners, using a mix of education, consumer engagement, and incentivized campaigns to build brand awareness and boost business agility and resilience. To support its channel network, Lexar conducts multiple partner training seminars and roadshows to ensure that partners have the tools and information they need to stay ahead in a dynamic market environment.

“Lexar will continue to aggressively consolidate its dominance in the Middle East, Africa, and India regions. Our presence in the region represents a cornerstone of our continued success and growth globally. We’re looking forward to bringing our award-winning line-up of innovative professional-grade memory solutions to Gitex Global – with plans to further extend our presence, explore new collaborations, enhance local partnerships, and introduce new product offerings tailored to meet the needs of MEAI consumers,” added Oubida.

