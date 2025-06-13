Lexar Secures No. 1 Position in India’s Camera Memory Card Market

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a global leader in advanced memory and storage solutions, has achieved a significant industry milestone by securing the No. 1 position in India’s camera memory card market, as per the latest CMR Consumer Storage Flash Devices Report (Q1 CY2025). The report states that Lexar holds a commanding 69% market share in the CFexpress card category and 36% by value in SD cards, positioning it as the overall leader in the segment by value.

CFexpress cards, widely used in professional digital cameras for 4K/8K content creation, are one of the fastest-growing segments in the imaging market. Lexar’s leadership in this category underlines its strong connection with professionals demanding high-performance and reliable storage solutions.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – India, Middle East, and Africa, Lexar

“Securing the No.1 position in India’s camera memory card market is a significant milestone for Lexar. This latest CMR report stands as a testament to our focused strategy, product innovation, and growing trust among professional and enthusiast users alike. India is a key growth market for us, and we are committed to aggressively expanding our footprint by offering cutting-edge memory solutions that meet the evolving needs of creators across the country,” said Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – India, Middle East, and Africa, Lexar.

Lexar’s leadership in the Indian market is driven by a combination of high performance, reliability, and innovation. The brand offers blazing-fast read/write speeds, wide storage capacities from gigabytes to terabytes, and rugged durability with weather-sealed and shockproof designs—enabling professionals to safely capture and transfer 4K/8K videos and high-resolution images across demanding environments.

Lexar’s professional-grade product portfolio includes CFexpress™, SDXC™, microSD™, card readers, and portable SSDs, all engineered to support heavy workloads and high-definition media handling. The brand’s emphasis on innovation, speed, and reliability has played a key role in its market expansion in India.

The company’s products are available through its national distribution partners Redington Ltd., Creative NewTech Ltd., and Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd, enabling a robust channel network across the country.

Lexar’s growth in India mirrors the increasing demand for dependable, high-performance storage solutions driven by the booming content creation, media, and imaging industries.

