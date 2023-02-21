Lexar Professional 2000x SDHC/ SDXC UHS-II Wins Photography News 2022 “Best Memory Card” Awards

- Advertisement - -

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, has announced winning the prestigious Photography News 2022 Awards for one of its flagship products, the Lexar Professional 2000x SDHC/ SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. Lexar has won the award under the Best Memory Card category.

With the growing popularity of 4K and 8K quality videos, the demand for high-performing durable memory solutions is increasing. The range of Lexar Professional 2000x SDHC/ SDXC UHS-II Card Gold Series is designed to withstand temperature extremes while allowing photographers and videographers to capture high-quality images in burst mode and stunning videos up to 8K quality for extended lengths of a blazing fast read speed of up to 300MB/s, and write speed up to 260MB/s.

Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director of Lexar Co. Ltd

Commenting on the achievements, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director of Lexar Co. Ltd said, “We are honored to have received the prestigious Photography News Awards 2022 award in the best memory card category. Our SD memory card has gained popularity owing to its ability to withstand extreme climatic conditions while allowing photographers and videographers to capture footage seamlessly at high speeds. The award testifies to Lexar’s commitment to integrating innovation with quality to create products that are reliable and durable, and we hope that we will continue to innovate to meet the ever-growing market demands.” All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with thousands of different cameras and digital devices to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.