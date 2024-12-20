Lexar Launches the World’s Fastest CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series in India

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory solutions, proudly announces the launch of the World Fastest CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series in India. Designed for professional creators, this card sets a new standard in speed and durability, making it the ideal choice for capturing cinema-quality video and fast-action shots with ease. With future-proof capabilities, this CFexpress™ 4.0 card empowers photographers and videographers to capture seamless 8K RAW video while expediting post-production workflows.

The CFexpress™ 4.0 card boasts impressive write speeds of up to 1650 MB/s and read speeds reaching up to 1800 MB/s, ensuring smooth capture of high-resolution video and ultra-fast transfer during post-production. Engineered with PCIe 4.0 technology, this card supports a powerful performance that professional creators can rely on for their most demanding projects. Additionally, the CFexpress™ 4.0 card is future-proofed to support the capture of 8K RAW video, ensuring that creators are prepared for the next generation of content demands.

Designed to endure challenging conditions, the CFexpress™ 4.0 card features robust 8-point protection, including safeguards against temperature extremes, vibrations, wear-out, dust, water (IP68 rated), as well as protection from drops, shocks, compression, and bending. These features make it a reliable choice for creators working in varied environments.

Some of the key features that make the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ 4.0 Card are:

Read Speed: Up to 1800 MB/s, expediting post-production processes

Write Speed: Up to 1650 MB/s, ideal for vibrant, fast-action shots and seamless video capture

PCI Express® Gen 4.0 technology for professional-grade performance

Future-Proof Design: Enables capture of 8K RAW video

8-Point Rugged Protection: Safeguards against temperature, vibration, wear-out, dust, water (IP68 rating), drops, shocks, compression, and bends

Temperature-Proof: Operation -12°to 72°C, Storage -25°C to 85°C

Vibration Resistant: 10~2000Hz

Wear-out resistance: up to 12,000 times of plugging and unplugging

IP68 Dust- and water-proof

5-meter drop-proof

Shock Resistant: 1500G shock,

Capacity Options: 640GB, 1TB

Limited Lifetime Warranty3

The Lexar® CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A card gold series will be available in all leading retail and online stores in India. The most reasonable Lexar® Professional The Lexar® CFexpress™ 4.0 card price starts at Rs 59,900/- for 640 GB and Rs. 89,900/- for 1TB including retail box plus a card reader.

