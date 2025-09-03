Lexar Launches the Stylish and High-Performance JumpDrive M400 USB 3.0 Flash Drive in India

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory solutions, has announced the launch of the Lexar® JumpDrive® M400 USB 3.0 Flash Drive in India. Designed to deliver both style and speed, this latest addition to Lexar’s portfolio combines fast data transfer performance with enhanced durability, making it an ideal choice for professionals, students, and anyone seeking secure portable storage.

The JumpDrive® M400 features high-speed USB 3.0 performance with read speeds of up to 150MB/s, enabling users to move large files quickly and efficiently. Its sleek metal construction not only provides a premium look and feel but also ensures reliable durability for on-the-go use. Equipped with a built-in key ring design, it’s easy to carry and ready to keep up with fast-paced digital lifestyles.

In addition to speed and style, the Lexar® JumpDrive® M400 features Lexar DataShield, a password protection solution that helps keep your files safe from unauthorized access, giving you peace of mind wherever you go. It’s also fully backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and works seamlessly with PC and Mac® systems, making it a versatile addition to any tech setup.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – India, Middle East, and Africa, Lexar

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co. said, “At Lexar, we understand the importance of blending reliable performance with elegant design. The JumpDrive® M400 reflects this philosophy, offering high-speed data transfer in a sleek, durable package. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or simply someone who wants to carry their files in style, the JumpDrive® M400 is the perfect portable companion.”

Key Highlights of the Lexar® JumpDrive® M400 USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

High-speed USB 3.0 performance with read speeds of up to 150MB/s for quick file transfers

Durable and stylish metal design that’s both tough and elegant

Lexar DataShield password protection to safeguard sensitive data

Backwards-compatible with USB 2.0 for wider compatibility

Compatible with PC and Mac® systems

Available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities

Five-year limited warranty

The Lexar® JumpDrive® M400 USB 3.0 Flash Drive is available across major retail stores and e-commerce platforms in India, with prices starting at an MRP of Rs. 600 for the 32GB variant & Rs. 2500 for the 256GB. All Lexar products undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with thousands of different cameras and digital devices to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

