Lexar launches the most durable and toughest ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory solutions, is excited to introduce the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India. Known as one of the world’s toughest SSDs, the ARMOR 700 is engineered for superior durability, lightning-fast performance, and ample storage capacity. Designed to protect your most important files, whether it’s family photos, critical documents, or other projects, this portable drive ensures your data remains safe, even during unpredictable moments.

Lexar’s ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is built to withstand the toughest conditions. With an industry-leading IP66 rating, the drive is water-resistant and dust-resistant, thereby safeguarding your data from splashes, spills, and dust exposure. This means that whether you are working outdoors or traveling, the ARMOR 700 offers durable protection against the elements. Additionally, the drop-resistant construction ensures that the drive can survive accidental falls from heights of up to 3 meters, giving you the confidence to carry it anywhere without fear of damaging any of your important data or files. The drive is also equipped with an advanced thermal control system that maintains optimal temperatures during intensive tasks, preventing overheating while ensuring sustained high-speed performance. The ARMOR 700 is fully compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, iPads, Android devices, iPhone 15 Pro Series, and gaming consoles like Xbox Series X|S and PS4/PS5.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co. said, “At Lexar, we have always been dedicated to meeting the needs of our consumers. We recognised that in certain scenarios, especially content creators, protecting files during extreme weather conditions can be a challenge, especially when the risk of device corruption is high. Therefore, we are proud to launch our new range of Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD in India, setting a new benchmark for durability and performance. ARMOR 700 is one of the world’s toughest SSDs, which can be trusted for enduring the harshest conditions, while offering fast, reliable storage for professionals and creatives, along with impressive speeds for Apple ProRes recording.”

Tailored to meet the demands of professional photographers, videographers, and content creators, this durable and high-performance portable SSD delivers impressive read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, enabling quicker workflows and seamless content production, even on the move. With massive capacities of up to 4TB, the ARMOR 700 provides ample space for your most important documents, photos, videos, and more, ensuring both the performance as well as the reliability you need to keep your data safe.

The drive also comes equipped with Lexar Data Shield, a 256-bit AES hardware encryption solution that ensures your files are secure. Should your device be lost or stolen, your data remains safe from unauthorized access, giving you the peace of mind to focus on what matters most.

Here are the key Highlights for Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable Solid State Drive:

Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of 2000MB/s max read/write speeds1 for accelerated data transfers

Rated IP66 to protect against both water and dust,2 the rugged design is built to withstand up to 3-meter drops and falls,2 making it perfect for the outdoors and extreme environments

Supports Apple ProRes recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Unique Thermal Control Design ensures optimal temperatures even at top speeds, so high performance is always retained

Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 series, camera, gaming consoles and more

Includes a Type-C and USB-A all-in-one cable Includes Lexar® DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption advanced security solution

The Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is available at major retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India, with prices starting at MRP ₹14,000 for the 1TB variant and ₹22,000 for the 2TB variant.

