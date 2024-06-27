Lexar Launches Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card for Drones, Action Cameras, and Gaming Enthusiasts

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Lexar® Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card, designed to cater to the intensive needs of drone operators, action photographers, and UHS-II portable gaming enthusiasts.

The new Lexar® Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card sets a new standard in high-performance storage solutions with its exceptional read speeds of up to 280MB/s. This enables users to quickly transfer massive amounts of files and load games at lightning speed. With write speeds of up to 180MB/s and a V60 rating, the card ensures the capture of high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD video without dropping frames, making it ideal for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

The Lexar® Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card is ideal for professionals and enthusiasts who need to capture and transfer large quantities of files quickly. Its blazing-fast read speeds and robust write capabilities empower users to enhance their creative workflows and achieve exceptional results.

With the latest innovation from Lexar, users can confidently shoot and capture from anywhere, at any time. While flash memory technology can be prone to data corruption from heat or water exposure, the Lexar Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card’s rugged design and high-quality construction ensure waterproof durability and resilience against extreme temperatures. This capability empowers professionals to operate effectively in the most challenging environmental conditions, maintaining reliability and performance without compromise.

Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card (quick specifications):

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Interface : UHS-II

: UHS-II Speed Rating : V60

: V60 Operating Temperature: -25°C to 85°C (-13°F to 185°F)

-25°C to 85°C (-13°F to 185°F) Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F)

-40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F) Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

The Lexar® Professional GOLD microSDXC™ UHS-II Card is now available at leading retailers and online stores in India, with prices starting at INR 3,000 for the 128GB version and INR 5,500 for the 256GB version.

Additionally, All Lexar products undergo rigorous testing in Lexar Quality Labs to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.

