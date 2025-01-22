Lexar launches India’s first ultra-thin SL500 Portable SSD

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global memory solution brand, has announced the launch of India’s first ultra-thin SL500 Portable SSD in the market. With its sleek, ultra-slim design, the SL500 is one of the world’s thinnest external SSDs, offering blazing-fast speeds and massive capacities in an incredibly compact form factor. Specifically designed for filmmakers, photographers, content creators and gamers, SL500 is the perfect storage solution for those, looking to back up or transfer their data, even while on the move.

Lexar’s SL500 is just 4.8mm thick and is barely larger than a credit card, making it one of the thinnest external SSDs available today in the Indian market. Yet, despite its compact size, the SL500 delivers exceptional performance and large storage capacities. Its sleek, aluminum unibody design is not only stylish but also durable enough, offering heat resistance and ensuring the drive maintains optimal performance even during prolonged use. With read speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1800 MB/s, SL500 offers one of the fastest data transfer speeds available in a portable SSD. Powered by USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 technology, this ultra-fast drive is ideal for content creators, gamers, and professionals who need to move large files quickly without sacrificing speed or efficiency.

One of the standout features of SL500 SSD is its seamless integration with Apple devices. Apple’s phones can record Apple ProRes 4K video at up to 60 frames per second directly to the SL500 with the Lexar magnetic kit, making it the only SSD to offer this exclusive feature. This integration is a game-changer for videographers and content creators who require reliable, fast, and portable storage for 4K video production.

In addition to Apple devices, the SL500 is compatible with a wide variety of devices, including Windows PCs, Macs, Android smartphones, gaming consoles, and cameras, making it an incredibly versatile storage solution. It also features 256-bit AES encryption through Lexar DataShield™ software, ensuring that all the sensitive files are well protected from unauthorized access.

Key Features of the Lexar SL500 Portable SSD:

Blazing read speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1800 MB/s

Massive storage capacities up to 4TB for large files and high-resolution media

Ultra-thin design at just 4.8mm thick—fits in your pocket or bag

Durable aluminum unibody construction for heat resistance and long-lasting performance

256-bit AES encryption with Lexar DataShield™ to protect your data

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 technology for lightning-fast data transfers

Perfect for Apple users, with 4K ProRes video recording support via magnetic kit

Cross-platform compatibility with PCs, Macs, Android devices, gaming consoles, and cameras

The Lexar SL500 Portable SSD is now available at all the leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India. With various capacities to choose from ranging from 1TB up to 4TB, it provides users with ample storage options to suit their needs. Lexar’s SL 500 is priced at 1TB for MRP Rs. 13,000/- and 2TB for MRP Rs.25,000/- respectively.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 109