Lexar hosts multiple engaging photography workshops across India

Lexar, a leading global memory solution brand, has recently organized multiple workshops across Northern, Eastern, and Western parts of India, in collaboration with prominent photographers and studios. These workshops saw enthusiastic participation from over 150 professional photographers across India, where participants were equipped with essential knowledge and photography tips and tricks. The sessions were meticulously designed to cater to different facets of photography including Fashion, Travel, Portraits, and more.

Through these workshops, Lexar focused on establishing direct connections with photographers and end-users, thereby facilitating the introduction of their latest memory offerings. The company aimed to enhance awareness of its innovative technology upgrades, emphasizing the blazing speeds and substantial capacities present in each of its memory solutions. By engaging directly with users, Lexar gained a deeper insight into their specific needs and preferences, ensuring their products effectively meet the demands of their consumers in the Indian market.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd

Commenting on the same, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd said, “We are committed to engaging closely with our consumers through extensive workshops and participation in consumer-centric exhibitions across India. At Lexar, understanding our consumers is paramount. Our robust R&D efforts are fueled by direct consumer feedback and supported by extensive testing in our state-of-the-art facilities. All Lexar products are rigorously tested across a wide range of devices including cameras, drones, video cameras, laptops, and mobile phones to ensure unparalleled quality, reliability, and data security. Our dedication to innovation and consumer trust is incomparable.”

Lexar has recently won the prestigious Red Dot Awards 2024, further solidifying its excellence in design and technology. Lexar is currently preparing to launch its highly anticipated Gold, Diamond, and Silver Plus range of memory cards in the Indian market soon. These new offerings provide blistering-fast maximum read and write speeds, and are meticulously designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability, tailored to meet the diverse needs of photographers and content creators.

