Lexar further strengthens its African presence and builds a strong distribution network across the continent

Lexar is gearing up for its participation at GITEX Africa 2024, Africa’s largest and most influential tech and start-up event, where it will showcase its latest range of high-capacity memory solutions that are among the fastest of its kind in the world. Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, the 2nd edition of GITEX Africa will take place from 29-31 May 2024, under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD). Lexar’s product portfolio at the event aims to address the needs of Africa’s young and rapidly growing digital economy, buoyed by Morocco which is regarded as the gateway for technological transformation in the continent.

Morocco is a key market for Lexar in the context of the company’s strategic plans in Africa, as the government strategy for digital transformation aims to create a suitable environment for the digitization of Morocco’s administration and economy and aspires to become a digital regional hub. In the past 12 months, Lexar has signed strategic agreements with multiple distributors and retailers in Morocco in line with its plans to build its brand presence and meet the growing demand for next-generation memory solutions. Lexar’s key distributors in Morocco include Digimate – handling volume distribution; DBM Maroc- a leading systems integrator in Morocco; and Abschir – handling Lexar’s imaging products distribution. These three major distributors Lexar has signed up in Morocco to market and sell its product range will also enable the company to strengthen its local customer support and offers.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar said, “Uniting leading global tech companies to advance Africa’s digital economy is a key mandate of the Moroccan government. GITEX Africa is a signature tech and start-up expo that is poised to define the next phase of the continent’s digital economy and Lexar is ideally positioned to address the needs of this market with our cutting-edge product lineup. Morocco is one of the most technologically advanced countries in Africa and its strategic location as a geographical and cultural bridge between Africa and Europe makes it a major trade hub in the region. Moreover, the government’s strategy for digital transformation aims to create a conducive environment for digitization of Morocco’s growing economy.”

“We are excited to be back at GITEX Africa, especially at a time when we are focused on further strengthening our presence in the continent and building a strong distribution network across Africa. The recent distributor partnerships we signed in Morocco perfectly align with our growth strategy in Africa and allow our customers greater accessibility to Lexar’s innovative solutions,” added Oubida.

Lexar has been a well-established, trusted memory solutions brand for more than 25 years. The company’s storage products for the African market come with a variety of choices to meet the unique requirements of blazing speeds and large capacities. In Morocco, Lexar is now available in more than 500 independent retail sale points, including Marjan, Aswaq Salaam, Virgin, Carrefour, Electroplanet, and Retail Expert among others. These partners, with years of experience in their respective locations, will provide a tailored offering to their markets, bolstered by access to Lexar’s expertise and cutting-edge technologies.

“We look forward to the excellent platform that GITEX Africa presents to connect with our industry partners, develop strategic relationships, and extend our association with Africa’s dynamic tech ecosystem. We are certain our participation at the event will help take our African business to the next level,” concluded Oubida.

