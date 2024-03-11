Lexar conducts an extensive Pan India channel roadshow to boost its retail network in India

- Advertisement -

Lexar in collaboration with its national distributors Redington Ltd, Creative NewTech Ltd, and New Color India Films, organised a massive channel pan-India roadshow, including metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, to further strengthen and expand the Indian distribution network and to bring their innovative product portfolio in India. This series of roadshows aimed at meeting the partners, building bridges, forging new partnerships, and to also ensure consumers are getting zero data loss protection, no counterfeit but genuine storage solutions with blazing speeds and massive capacities, and the best customer service with no limitations in India.

The memory solution industry in India is currently witnessing a significant growth, mainly driven by the factors such as rising demand for data storage & security, rise in content creation industry and the adoption of cloud computing. Furthermore, the government’s push for digitalization and internet penetration have created a favorable environment for the memory solutions provider in the market. With the increasing popularity of gaming, multimedia content, and data-intensive tasks has fuelled this growth.

Lexar is all set to bring its comprehensive range of Portable SSD, next-gen gaming RAM, Micro SD cards and Gen 5 NVMe SSD in the Indian market, to cater to an increased demand of high-speed, high-capacity memory solutions in the industry. The company’s latest portfolio is designed by over 1000 R&D engineers and tested on more than 2000 devices, ensuring no data loss or counterfeit products in the market.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar

Commenting on the same, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar said, “Lexar’s market share is steadily expanding across India, this clearly reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our Indian clientele. We are actively establishing a strong position in components, SSD, and DRAM segments. The market dynamics and evolving technology landscape suggest a promising future for our innovative solutions. As India continues to embrace digital transformation and technological advancements, we are excited about the potential for Lexar to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Indian consumers and businesses alike.”

He further added, “Our innovative product lineup, offering high speeds and large capacities, is a testament to this commitment. We are thrilled about Lexar’s potential to significantly influence the lives of Indian consumers. Our interactions reaffirmed our commitment to understanding the unique needs and aspirations of our Indian clients. We are dedicated to forging strong partnerships, delivering exceptional value, and contributing positively to the dynamic Indian market. Each interaction inspires us to embrace future opportunities and contribute meaningfully to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve.”

In addition to the roadshow, Lexar will be conducting energized digital campaigns and channel strategies to educate customers about the innovative use of Lexar products through authorized distributors in India. The company is committed to launching localized customer support channels in both Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities to provide comprehensive after-sales service. To enhance its recall value, Lexar also plans to brand itself in more than 200 retail shops in each metropolitan city in India.

Lexar remains committed to ensure its products are readily available across India. The company assures its channel partners a seamless product replacement with no limitations and the best customer service. As a testament to this commitment the company will be expanding its professional team in India to a 12-member team by the end of Q2 this year.

All Lexar products will be available in all major retail and e-commerce outlets, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Amazon, and Flipkart, ensuring wide availability to consumers.

