Lexar Concludes Pan-India Partner Meet Lexar Udaan – Business Soaring in India with Resounding Success

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, successfully concluded its all-India partner meet, ‘Lexar Udaan – Business Soaring in India’, held from July 4th to 6th at Radisson Blu Resort, Cavelossim Beach, Goa. The event witnessed a massive turnout and enthusiastic participation of top-tier distributors, channel partners, and resellers from 46 cities across India, reaffirming Lexar’s commitment to its expanding storage and memory solutions channel ecosystem.

‘Lexar Udaan’ served as a platform to celebrate the brand’s growth in India, share future strategies, and spotlight its global innovation pipeline. The event brought together key stakeholders under one roof, reflecting ‘The Lexar Way,’ an exclusive partner-first approach that fosters collaboration, provides robust marketing and technical support, and drives mutual growth through innovation and trust.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, India, Middle East, & Africa, Lexar

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, India, Middle East, Africa & CIS, Lexar Co. said, “Lexar Udaan represents more than just a partner meet, it’s a celebration of our shared achievements and a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation, quality, and channel empowerment. Our groundbreaking innovations, such as the Lexar Go (the world’s lightest portable SSD), NM1090 (the world’s fastest SSD), and the Gold and Silver Armor SD cards (the world’s first unbreakable stainless-steel SD cards), are a testament to our continued leadership in high-performance storage solutions.”

Throughout the three-day event, partners participated in interactive sessions, product showcases, and strategy workshops designed to enhance their understanding of Lexar’s expanding product portfolio and empower them to cater to the evolving demands of India’s creators, gamers, professionals, and enterprises. With ‘Lexar Udaan’, Lexar has further cemented its leadership in India’s memory solutions market and reinforced its dedication to driving innovation-led growth, backed by a strong, motivated, and well-equipped channel network.

Mr. Rajeev Anand, Director Sales – India, Lexar

Mr. Rajeev Anand, Director Sales – India, Lexar added, “According to a recent CMR report, Lexar has emerged as the No. 1 brand by value in the camera memory card segment in India. This achievement is rooted in ‘The Lexar Way,’ our unique approach to partner engagement that combines product innovation, direct communication, education, and co-marketing efforts. We remain committed to empowering our partners through hands-on training, market insights, and tailored strategies that help unlock new growth opportunities.”

