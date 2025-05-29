Lexar Appoints Supertron Electronics as Indian Distributor to expand the distribution network in Pan India

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory and storage solutions, has announced the appointment of Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. as an official Pan-India distributor for its key product segments in India. As a part of this strategic partnership, Lexar plans to further penetrate and expand its distribution and sales network across India, thereby making its products readily available for its end consumers across the country. Under this partnership, Supertron Electronics will distribute Lexar’s popular range of products, including pen drives, portable SSDs, microSD cards, internal SSDs, and DRAM modules across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Lexar’s portfolio includes a wide range of memory and storage solutions, specifically designed to meet the surge in demand for high-performance storage and data transfer speed requirements in the Indian memory solution market. This partnership with Supertron Electronics aligns with Lexar’s commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the growing demand for reliable and innovative memory solutions.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – India, Middle East, and Africa, Lexar

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – India, Middle East, and Africa, Lexar said, “India is a key market for Lexar, offering immense growth potential. Through our partnership with Supertron Electronics, Lexar aims to further aggressively establish itself as a trusted and innovative brand in the Indian storage market. Supertron’s deep understanding of the Indian market and its strong distribution capabilities make them an ideal partner. Together, we aim to accelerate our reach and make Lexar’s innovative storage solutions accessible to a broader consumer base.”

Lexar has currently secured the No.1 leading market share positions in India with its CF Express and SD card offerings. The brand now aims to replicate this success in other high-demand segments such as SSDs, portable SSDs, and DRAM solutions. With over 50 branches and a presence in more than 750 cities across India, Supertron Electronics is one of the country’s foremost IT and electronics distribution companies, supported by a robust on-ground sales force and a network of over 15,000 channel partners. This collaboration marks an important milestone in Lexar’s commitment to strengthening its presence and delivering cutting-edge memory solutions to a wider Indian audience.

Mr. Vibhor Agarwal, CEO, Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Vibhor Agarwal, CEO, Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd said, “With rapidly evolving technology and dynamic market trends, the future looks promising for Lexar’s innovative solutions. Lexar’s cutting-edge product lineup—delivering high speeds and large storage capacities—reflects its unwavering commitment to performance and reliability. We are proud to join hands with Lexar, a brand known for its uncompromising quality and technological innovation. This collaboration enhances our product portfolio and allows us to offer our customers best-in-class memory solutions backed by Lexar’s global expertise. We are excited to expand Lexar’s presence in the Indian market, aiming to enhance the digital experience and positively impact the lives of Indian consumers.”

Lexar continues to focus on innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity, offering the latest in storage technology to meet the evolving needs of creators, gamers, professionals, and enterprises.

