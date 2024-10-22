Lexar Appoints Rajeev Anand as its Sales Director for India

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory and storage solutions, has announced the appointment of Mr. Rajeev Anand as Sales Director for the Indian market. Under his role, Rajeev will be responsible for driving the business growth, expanding the brand’s market share, and enhancing Lexar’s position within India.

His key strategies include conducting market research to identify opportunities, adopting a customer-centric approach, expanding the sales team for regional expertise, and strengthening channel partnerships. Rajeev will spearhead sales strategies and will focus on building strategic partnerships with key customers, distributors, and OEMs, as well as identifying new business opportunities in emerging markets.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, and India, LEXAR

Commenting on this development, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa, and India, LEXAR said, “India represents a significant growth opportunity for us, and we are excited to have Rajeev at the helm of our operations. His extensive experience in sales leadership and business development aligns perfectly with Lexar’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service. I am confident that with Rajeev’s expertise, we will successfully meet the growing demands of our customers in India.”

In response, Rajeev Anand, stated, “I am delighted to join Lexar and look forward to spearheading the company’s operations in India. My goal is to expand Lexar’s business multifold by forming a high-performance team, establishing strong partnerships with distributors and retailers, and nurturing existing relationships. I am grateful for the trust Lexar’s management has placed in me and am excited about the opportunity to work closely under Fissal’s leadership to position Lexar as a leader in the flash storage industry in India.”

With over 28 years of experience in sales leadership across multinational companies, Rajeev has a proven track record in strategic business development and relationship management. Previously, Rajeev has held prominent roles at Sandisk/Western Digital, Olympus Imaging, Sanyo India, and Neoteric Infomatique highlighting his ability to drive market share growth and establish strong partnerships.

