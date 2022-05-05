Lexar Appoints Gaurav Mathur as the Director of its Indian Operations

- Advertisement -

Lexar Co., Limited, one of the global brand names in flash memory solutions, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Mathur as the Director of Lexar, to handle its operations in the Indian market. In this role, Gaurav shall be responsible for charting and driving the company’s growth blueprint, through greater market penetration, in turn helping Lexar to strengthen its brand equity and expand its foothold in India. Prior to joining Lexar, Gaurav has held various leadership positions across diverse sectors comprising Consumer Technology and Retail sectors at some of the leading companies which include Transcend Information, Genius (KYE Systems Corp), Rivacase (Germany),Wipro Technology, Interglobe Technology, and Tata AIG to name a few. His proactive measures in product line rationalization/restructuring, channel strategy, dealer engagement programs, and customer loyalty initiatives, resulted in substantial business expansion and channel penetration in corporate/government and online platforms for Transcend Information, in the South Asia, helping a business to grow and meeting their overall goals.

Darren Lin, Head of APAC, Lexar Co., Limited

Commenting on this development, Mr. Darren Lin, Head of APAC, Lexar Co., Limited, said, “We at Lexar are elated to welcome Gaurav Mathur on board, who thereafter shall be heading our operations in India. We see great potential for our products in the Indian market and this is the reason why we wanted someone, who with his expertise and able guidance can help establish Lexar as the preferred brand for channel partners and consumers in India. Gaurav brings a cumulative experience of over 20 years to the table of working with consumer brands and we are confident that with his strong understanding of the market and insights, we shall be able to meet our vision.”

Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Limited, said, “I am really excited about the opportunity especially because Lexar is one of the most trusted global brand names in flash memory solutions. The rising demand for the low-cost storage solution across various applications will emerge as the major driving factor for the market growth and we see this as our potential to grow. I look forward to starting working with Lexar and helping them achieve their business objectives.”

