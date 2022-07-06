Lexar Appoints Creative Newtech as its Indian Distributor

- Advertisement -

Lexar has now officially selected Creative Newtech as its Indian Distributor with the goal of offering flash memory solutions to any tech enthusiast. Whether taking pictures or recording videos, Lexar memory solutions provide the best performance and dependability.

Established in 1992, Creative Newtech is a globally recognized distributor of cutting-edge products in the IT, imaging, lifestyle, and retail security industries. With a strong presence in the IT industry, Creative Newstech is a perfect partner for Lexar to expand its reach pan India, as the demand for SSD cards and flash memory solutions is increasing regularly.

Mr. Gauarav Mathur the director of Lexar quoted

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Gauarav Mathur the director of Lexar quoted, “In order for consumers to have a better experience and to experience greater performance, Lexar strives to satisfy all of their demands and requirements. Now that Creative Newtech has joined forces with us, a company with a significant presence in the tech distribution sector, we anticipate having access to a far wider choice of items for our brand by expanding our operations into smaller cities and towns in the Indian market.”

Ketan Patel, Chairman of Creative Newtech gladly

Reflecting the same, Mr. Ketan Patel, Chairman of Creative Newtech gladly quoted, “It’s a pleasure to join a business whose top objective is giving the client the finest experience as a family. We are happy to be collaborating with Lexar, and we intend to work even more to increase the company’s market share.”

Lexar is a global brand with the aim of manufacturing the best products to make consumers’ tech experience even better than before. By collaborating with Creative Newtech, the chances of Lexar making its mark in the industry will rise perpetually.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.