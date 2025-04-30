Lexar Announces World’s First Stainless-Steel SD Cards – ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II Cards

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory solutions, announced the launch of its latest innovations in India – the Lexar ARMOR GOLD SDXC™ UHS-II Card and Lexar ARMOR SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card. Marking a global first, these are the world’s first stainless-steel SD cards, engineered for creators who demand high performance, superior strength, and long-lasting reliability.

Designed with a stainless-steel exterior, these SD cards are 37 times stronger than standard SD cards, specifically designed to address common issues faced by professional photographers, who often experience physical damage and wear with traditional plastic cards. The cards come with an IP68 rating, making them dustproof, water-resistant, and drop-resistant up to 5 meters—ideal for use in challenging environments including outdoor shoots, field reporting, and travel-based content creation.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co. said, “At Lexar, innovation is at the core of everything we do. As content creation and professional imaging become increasingly demanding, there is a growing need for reliable, high-performance storage solutions that can keep pace with users’ evolving workflows. With the launch of our ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Cards in India, we are proud to offer a new benchmark in durability and speed, helping creators push boundaries, even in the toughest environments.”

Despite being made from stainless steel, the ARMOR SD cards fully meet the thickness requirements of the SD Association (SDA), ensuring that they can be safely used in the camera slot without causing damage to the camera. Additionally, the ARMOR card has undergone rigorous testing in the Lexar Quality Laboratory to guarantee it won’t experience issues due to overheating or static electricity.

In addition to the robust armor shielding of these groundbreaking SD cards, Lexar also designed them for users seeking unparalleled performance. Both the ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO cards support Video Speed Class 60 (V60), enabling seamless capture of 6K video without dropped frames. When paired with a USB 3.2 card reader, users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s, ensuring faster backups and smoother post-production workflows. The ARMOR GOLD delivers write speeds up to 210MB/s, while the SILVER PRO offers write speeds up to 160MB/s.

Here are the key Highlights of the Lexar ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Cards:

First-of-its-kind stainless-steel build, making it 37x stronger than conventional SD cards

IP68 rated for protection against water, dust, and drop-resistance up to 5 meters

Supports Video Speed Class 60 (V60) for uninterrupted 6K video recording

High-speed performance with up to 210MB/s write (GOLD) and 160MB/s write (SILVER PRO), and up to 280MB/s read speed

Simplified and rugged design without ribs or write-protection switch for enhanced structural integrity

Lexar Recovery Tool included for restoring accidentally deleted files and formatted cards

Rigorously tested in the Lexar Quality Lab for shock, thermal, and static safety compliance

Compatible with professional cameras and fully meets the SD Association (SDA) thickness standards

The Lexar ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Cards are available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India, with prices starting at MRP ₹7,750 for the 128GB and ₹12,250 for the 256GB variant of the SILVER PRO, and MRP ₹9,250 (128GB) and ₹16,250 (256GB) for the GOLD variant, delivering a powerful combination of durability and performance as part of Lexar’s high-endurance portfolio.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lexar

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 183