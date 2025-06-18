Lexar announces Pan-India Partner Meet Lexar Udaan – Business Soaring in India

- Advertisement -

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, is all set to host its all-India partner meet under the theme ‘Lexar Udaan – Business Soaring in India’. The event is scheduled from July 4th to 6th at Radisson Blu Resort Goa, Cavelossim Beach, bringing together elite distributors, channel partners, and resellers from 46 cities across the country. With ‘Lexar Udaan’, the brand aims to strengthen its commitment to transparent and direct communication with its pan-India channel ecosystem. The event reinforces Lexar’s focus on effective engagement with partners, vital in today’s dynamic digital environment.

For decades, Lexar has consistently delivered professional-quality products, serving millions of creators and home users worldwide, allowing inspiration and imagination to go wild anytime, anywhere. ‘The Lexar Way’ is a unique delivery method designed and developed to foster a collaborative ecosystem, equipping partners with the necessary resources, tools, and support to effectively market and distribute Lexar’s award-winning innovative solutions.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, India, Middle East, & Africa, Lexar said, “Lexar has now secured the No.1 position in camera memory cards in India. This is a testament to ‘The Lexar Way’ that revolves around product and channel market disruption. We have been revolutionizing the memory solutions market globally and in India through innovation and reliability, offering multiple award-winning products with massive capacities at blazing speeds. At Lexar, we are dedicated to fostering a strong brand-distributor relationship through proactive communication, relevant training sessions, and incentivized campaigns. Our strategy revolves around education and consumer engagement, ensuring that our partners are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of clients and market trends. The Lexar Way’ focuses on continually redefining our approach to collaborate with our partners.”

To support its channel network, Lexar conducts multiple partner training seminars and theme-based workshops, roadshows, and theme-based training camps to educate consumers on its wide-range of awards winning product portfolio. Through ‘Lexar Udaan’, the company will leverage the market expertise of its elite partners and share its unique approach – ‘The Lexar Way’. This initiative will further help the partner ecosystem unlock new customer segments, enhance overall customer experience, and tailor storage solutions to ever-evolving market needs.

Mr. Rajeev Anand, Sales Director – India, Lexar added, “Lexar has also been redefining itself with the IT channel market and partners in India. With ‘Lexar Udaan’, the company is taking another step toward solidifying its leadership in India’s memory solutions market, empowering its channel partner ecosystem with tools, insights, and direction to ensure continued mutual growth and success. We are in the business of empowering our consumers to create memories, memories that inspire greatness, and we have done this by pushing boundaries in product development and innovating our ‘Delivery Method’ across 46 cities in India.”

