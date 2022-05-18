- Advertisement -

Lexar Announces New Ares DDR5 Memory – The Next Generation

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the new Lexar ARES DDR5 OC Desktop Memory, designed for PC enthusiasts, gamers, over clockers while optimized on the latest Intel Core processor.

The Lexar ARES DDR5 OC Desktop Memory leverages next-gen DDR5 technology designed for the latest Intel Core processors platform and supports Intel XMP 3.0. With speeds of 5200, it provides more than 1.63x the bandwidth than that of DDR4. So whether you’re operating speed-demanding video games, video editing software, or processing intensive workloads, the Lexar ARES DDR5 OC Memory enables you to experience superior DDR5 performance.

Lexar ARES DDR5 Desktop Memory is designed with a sleek aluminum heat spreader to keep your system running cool. Built with an on-die ECC, it leverages real-time data error correction for increased stability and reliability while you push the limits. And, with built-in Power Management IC (PMIC), it provides better power control and power delivery while operating at a low voltage of 1.25V (XMP Profile), further lower your power consumption. The new Lexar ARES DDR5 5200 OC Desktop Memory will be available in EMEA in 2H, 2022.

Mr. Joel Boquiren, GM of Lexar.

“Over the last few years Lexar has been working diligently in developing gaming solutions to meet the demands of customers. With more than 25 years of experience developing industry leading memory solutions, we are excited to develop gaming products that meet the quality, performance, reliability and compatibility standards that customers have come to expect from the Lexar brand. With the growing popularity of gaming and performance pc builds, Lexar is excited to expand our gaming solution which includes next generation DDR5 solutions,” said Mr. Joel Boquiren, GM of Lexar.

