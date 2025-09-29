Leverage, nCore Games, and NODWIN Gaming Announce FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 (FBL 2.0) – the First-Ever Esports and Upskilling Platform

- Advertisement -

nCore Games has announced the second edition of its official esports tournament for FAU-G: Domination, FAU-G Bharat League (FBL 2.0) in partnership with talent mobility giant, Leverage and NODWIN Gaming. FBL 2.0 is the first and only upskilling and esports platform in modern military shooter FAU-G: Domination.

Along with this nCore Games is partnering with NODWIN Gaming, India’s leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports for a comprehensive FAU-G: Domination road map. This would include grass root competition for state-level selection, a national competition and even international participation in the future. FBL 2.0 is the first step in this direction.

The announcement of FBL 2.0 follows the Parliament passing India’s new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA). FBL 2.0 is the first tournament platform revealed following PROGA 2025 and is fully compliant. All competitions in the esports tournament are free to enter and will be based on physical skill being the differentiator in the competitors.

Through FBL 2.0 and future esports tournaments, nCore Games will also partner with India’s esports stakeholders to build the nation’s competitive gaming ecosystem to legitimise made-in-India esports titles such as FAU-G: Domination and deepen its grass roots initiatives with its growing player base.

While most competitive features of games focus on monetary rewards, FBL 2.0’s mix of upskilling opportunities and prizes is a result of community feedback after the first FAU-G Bharat League.

The first edition of FBL was launched on July 18 with a Rs. 3,00,000 prize pool. FBL 2.0 brings a massive increase to a Rs. 50,00,000 prize pool along with a host of upskilling opportunities courtesy of Leverageto help make India a world-class game development hub.

The top three winners in each tier – Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titan will win prizes. Those in the Titan League will participate in a tournament to decide India’s FAU-G: Domination FBL 2.0 Champion.

In addition to the cash prizes gamers can also get access to exclusive rewards which include:

All-Expenses-Paid London Trip – Exclusive visits to top universities such as Teesside University London, University of East London, University of Hertfordshire, University for the Creative Arts, Coventry University, and University of Essex, along with behind-the-scenes access to leading global game studios.

– Exclusive visits to top universities such as Teesside University London, University of East London, University of Hertfordshire, University for the Creative Arts, Coventry University, and University of Essex, along with behind-the-scenes access to leading global game studios. Personalised Career Counselling – One-on-one guidance from global experts to match individual strengths and interests with suitable academic programs, study abroad opportunities, and international job placements, with a strong focus on game development careers.

– One-on-one guidance from global experts to match individual strengths and interests with suitable academic programs, study abroad opportunities, and international job placements, with a strong focus on game development careers. English Language Training – Comprehensive preparation for IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE, equipping winners with the skills to succeed at top universities and in global workplaces.

– Comprehensive preparation for IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE, equipping winners with the skills to succeed at top universities and in global workplaces. Health and Fitness Coaching: fitness wearables, personalized health and nutrition coaching, and health plans focused on enhancing both mental and physical well-being by GOQii

fitness wearables, personalized health and nutrition coaching, and health plans focused on enhancing both mental and physical well-being by GOQii Additional Rewards in FAU-G: Domination – A host of additional perks and mentorship opportunities to be revealed during the tournament, bridging gaming achievements with real-world skilling and career growth.

In addition to the aforementioned prize pool and upskilling opportunities, other rewards include FAU-G: Domination-branded consumer merchandise and fashion through nCore’s partnership with India’s leading rewards program, IceSpice. Along with fitness wearables and health plans focused on mental and physical well-being from GOQii.

How to Play FBL 2.0 in FAU-G: Domination

Players can access FBL 2.0 in FAU-G: Domination when the update for the game hits goes live. Stay tuned to our social media handles or join the FAU-G: Domination Discord to be the first to know when FBL 2.0 is live.

Leadership Quotes

Mr. Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman, nCore Games:

“Esports in India has long been seen as the preserve of elite and professional players. With the FAU-G Bharat League, we witnessed a powerful wave of grassroots participation, where thousands of young players finally got the chance to compete at the highest level. FBL 2.0 is not just a tournament, it’s India’s gateway to nurturing dreams, empowering our youth, and creating the next generation of global game developers”

“As esports in India goes from legitimacy to significance, the path shifts to building the Champions of India both at a player level and at a game level. In FAU-G: Domination we have truly an Indian game for India that has the potential to win us medals! We at NODWIN Gaming are extremely proud to be part of such an epic moment.”

“Community feedback for FAU-G: Domination has been centered on competitive play. By allowing for that in a sustained and responsible manner with FAU-G Bharat League, it aligns with our player’s goals and aspirations, while providing opportunities to upskill as well.”

“Gaming helps students in innumerable ways, building their cognitive abilities, making them curious, and in interactive games such as FAU-G: Domination also ensures they start finding association with a tribe. These are all what I’d call ‘winner attributes’, supremely helpful in the early stages of any young individual’s career, the space Leverage focuses upon.”

Mr. Deepak Ail, CEO and co-founder of FAU-G: Domination developer Dot9 Games:

“We realised that our largest and most vocal fanbases aren’t even in India’s metros, they’re in rural belts. For them, the value of time spent was crucial, hence the revamp of FBL to include for upskilling. Now all of India can play and have an equal chance to be the best.”

