Level Up Your PC experience with Kingston’s Early Year Grand Promotions

Kingston Technology announced compelling offersfor all the technophiles on their best-in-class products as an Early Year Grand Promotion. Now customers can grab selected Kingston Memory and Storage solutions at a jaw-dropping price point along with exciting gifts.

Now tech enthusiasts can buy the FURY RAM 8GB &above, the SATA SSD 240GB & above, the PCle 4.0 NVMe SSD as well as the XS2000 Portable SSD and get a stylish Kingston FURY Mouse pad absolutely free. Be it pro gamers, students looking for an upgrade or creative folks wanting to amp up their solutions- we have everyone covered. The offer is valid till March 31, 2023, so hurry and level up now. Some of the exciting products in this offer are-

Kingston KC3000PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD– Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND. Upgrade the storage and reliability of your system to keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write, it ensures improved workflow in high-performance desktop and laptop PCs making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market. The compact M.2 2280 design fits seamlessly into motherboards and gives greater flexibility where high-power users appreciate responsiveness and superior loading times. Full capacities available from 512GB–4096GB to meet your data storage requirements.

Kingston NV2NVMe SSD- Perfect for storage requirements for users looking for entry level NVMe SSD options. The Kingston NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is ideal for users looking for power-packed Gen 4×4 NVMe PCIe performance in a compact form factor, perfect for thinner notebooks, small form factor (SFF) systems, and DIY motherboards. The SSD is a substantial next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller. Kingston NV2 delivers read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,800MB/s for an overall faster system to keep up with a range of workloads, from Adobe suites to gaming. With lower power requirements and consumption, the SSD helps optimize system performance and deliver value without sacrifice. The compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design expands storage up to 2TB while saving space for other components impeccably. Kingston NV2 is compatible with both Gen3 and Gen4 platforms, Gen3 users can benefit from NV2 performance now and still be able to utilize the SSD drive after they upgrade to a Gen4 platform. As a cost-effective storage solution, NV2 is perfect for creators and gamers looking to upgrade their PC performance.

Kingston XS2000 external SSD– Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories. The drive connects with USB Type-C®1 allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY™ Renegade DDR5 RGB memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 6400MT/s and, utilizing FURY CTRL, 16 customizable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features a sleek, newly designed black and silver heat spreader with dynamic LED light bar utilizing Kingston’s patented Infrared Sync Technology to provide smooth, synchronized RGB lighting effects to complement the look of the latest PC builds.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Memory – Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5 RGB lets you overclock in style on next-gen gaming platforms with cutting-edge technology. Experience the superior speed advancements of DDR5 with double the banks and double the burst length. Vibrant RGB lighting customizable with Kingston FURY CTRL™ software and patented Infrared Sync Technology™ along with the new heat spreader design sets you apart in and out of the game. Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB features Plug N Play automatic overclocking at 4800MT/s, and both Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ options, two new DDR5 overclock specs that include customizable profiles for speeds and timings. 100% tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty.

