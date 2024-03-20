Level Up Your IPL Viewing Experience with ViewSonic Projectors

- Advertisement -

The IPL season is here, and it’s time to upgrade your home entertainment game with ViewSonic projectors. Whether you are rooting for your favorite team or want to enjoy your favorite movies and shows on a bigger screen, ViewSonic has something for everyone.

ViewSonic LX700-4K

If you’re looking for the ultimate stadium experience at home, the LX700-4K Laser Projector is a perfect choice that will surpass your expectations. With its true 4K HDR and a massive 300-inch screen projection, you’ll enjoy unmatched clarity and brightness hit by every ball. This projector uses advanced laser phosphor technology, which provides a longer-lasting and more efficient alternative to traditional lamps, ensuring up to 30,000 hours of usage. This means you can enjoy your favorite match without worrying about the projector’s lifespan or maintenance. The LX700-4K’s brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast ratio are second to none, making it an ideal choice to set-up stadium at home. So, if you’re ready to take amp up your IPL fever, the LX700-4K Laser Projector is the perfect investment.

Available at INR 4,50,000

ViewSonic M1 Pro

Immerse yourself in the electrifying world of IPL cricket with the ViewSonic M1 Pro Smart LED Projector, turning every match into a stadium-like experience right in your living room. With its patented smart stand and weighing less than 1kg, the projector delivers 720p HD images in 360 degrees, accompanied by theatre-quality audio from Harman Kardon speakers. One can witness every boundary and maximum in breathtaking detail, heightening the IPL fever within you.

Whether you’re hosting a watch party or enjoying the match solo, the M1 Pro’s built-in battery and power bank compatibility along with being portable, it ensures you never miss a thrilling moment of the action. Experience every match with the ViewSonic M1 Pro LED Projector – the ultimate choice for those seeking portable, high-quality entertainment that brings the stadium atmosphere right to your doorstep.

Available at INR 99,000

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429