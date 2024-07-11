Level up your imagination as MSI announces Creator Awards 2024

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, has unveiled the highly anticipated MSI Creator Awards 2024, marking the fifth consecutive year of this premier platform dedicated to celebrating the ingenuity and innovation of creators worldwide. Under the inspiring theme of “A Fusion of Art and Technology,” the competition serves as a testament to the seamless integration of technology and artistic expression. Submissions will be accepted from now until August 11th, 2024.

This year, the MSI Creator Awards will showcase four captivating categories: Graphic Design, Animation, Film, and AI-Generated Works. The Graphic Design, Animation, and Film categories will be evaluated by esteemed industry professionals, while the AI-Generated Works category will be selected mainly by public voting. With a total prize pool exceeding USD $60,000, this is a chance for all creators to showcase talent and claim a share of the rewards.

Don’t miss out—submit your work now and seize the opportunity to win big!

Participants competing for top honors in Graphic Design, Animation, and Film have a chance to win an impressive prize package worth over USD 50,000. This includes a substantial cash prize, state-of-the-art MSI laptops tailored for content creation, and a 1-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Additionally, winners will gain unparalleled exposure across MSI’s digital platforms, presenting them with potential collaborations for future projects.

The AI-Generated Works category allows creators to truly embody the spirit of “A Fusion of Art and Technology,” highlighting the symbiotic relationship between artistry and technology. Winners in this category will be primarily determined by public voting, reflecting the audience’s appreciation of the innovative and creative use of artificial intelligence in artistic expression. To celebrate these groundbreaking achievements, winners in this category will have the chance to compete for a prize pool exceeding USD $10,000.

Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager – MEA and Pan India, MSI

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager – MEA and Pan India, MSI said, “We are excited to unveil the MSI Creator Awards 2024, dedicated to empowering and spotlighting the next generation of creators worldwide. This year, we’re proud to expand our platform, offering a stage for emerging talents to shine across Graphic Design, Animation, Film, and AI-Generated Works. With an anticipated influx of global participation, we’re set for an extraordinary showcase of innovation and artistic prowess. We can’t wait to witness the groundbreaking entries!”

Recognizing the distinct needs of creators, MSI offers a diverse range of Studio laptops meticulously crafted to elevate the creative process and tailored to provide an unparalleled boost and optimize the creative process for a seamless experience.

Furthermore, with the groundbreaking MSI AI-Artist, a generative AI software that can create images directly by typing prompts or using picture references, creators can easily unleash their imagination. The MSI AI Artist works purely offline, ensuring a safe and efficient workflow and empowering users to streamline their ideas and generate stunning visuals effortlessly.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in the MSI Creator Awards 2024. Open to creators worldwide, submissions will be accepted from now until August 11th, 2024.

Join us as we embark on a journey to redefine the boundaries of artistic innovation.

MSI Creator Awards 2024: https://msi.gm/CreatorAwards

MSI Studio Laptops: https://www.msi.com/Laptops/NVIDIA-Studio

