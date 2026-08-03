Lentra Brings together Industry Leaders to Unlock the ₹100 Trillion MSME Opportunity

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Lentra, a leading digital lending technology platform brought together leaders from the banks & NBFC’s to discuss how AI, data-driven decisioning and cash flow-based lending models can accelerate credit access for MSMEs and unlock India’s estimated ₹100 trillion lending opportunity.

The highlight of the event was the panel discussion on “Intelligent MSME Lending: Beyond Assets, Powered by Data” moderated by Rohit Sharma, EVP & Business Head, Lentra which highlighted the shift from collateral-led lending to intelligent, data-driven underwriting, with industry leaders agreeing that AI and alternative data are enabling faster, more inclusive credit decisions.

Mr. Vijendra Shekhawat, CEO & Director, Choice Finserv Pvt. Ltd

Speaking at the roundtable, Mr. Vijendra Shekhawat, CEO & Director, Choice Finserv Pvt. Ltd. said that, “MSME lending must move beyond collateral to better understand the unique needs of small businesses. The next wave of technology will enable smarter, more inclusive credit decisions for MSMEs.”

Mr. Chandan Agarwal, Chief Digital Officer, Kogta Financial

Echoing this, Mr. Chandan Agarwal, Chief Digital Officer, Kogta Financial, noted that “Digital footprints have transformed MSME lending by making data more accessible. The lenders who can process and act on this data fastest will lead the market as it becomes increasingly borrower-driven.”

Mr. Binod Roy, Chief Technology Officer, Wonder Home Finance

The discussion also explored how AI is improving operational efficiency across the lending lifecycle. Mr. Binod Roy, Chief Technology Officer, Wonder Home Finance said that, “AI is accelerating data processing, reducing manual intervention, and significantly improving turnaround times for MSME credit decisioning.”

Mr. Vijay Kumar, President & Head of Technology, Namdev Finvest Pvt. Ltd

Dominic Mr. Vijay Kumar, President & Head of Technology, Namdev Finvest Pvt. Ltd., added that while not all MSME data is yet digital, “the ability to effectively consume and interpret diverse data sources will define the future of underwriting,” underscoring that the sector is steadily progressing towards greater maturity and efficiency.

The event concluded with a demonstration of Lentra’s AI-powered cash flow lending platform, showcasing how lenders can process MSME credit through an intelligent credit decisioning platform.

The discussions reinforced that expanding access to MSME credit will be critical to unlocking the sector’s growth potential and driving India’s next phase of economic development.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lentra

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