Lenovo’s Strategic Innovations Drive Growth and Partnership Success in India

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the world’s largest PC company, continues to lead with innovation and customer-centric strategies. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Subodh Deshpande, Head of Retail Business, Channel Development and CX, Lenovo India shares insights on strategies driving growth and partnerships in the Indian market.

How is Lenovo boosting growth in India’s market?

We are thrilled about the Indian market and the upcoming festive season, starting the year with a clear strategy. Our focus is on consistently getting three things right: launching our latest products—be it gaming, locks, Legion, or our AI-powered PC portfolio—tailored specifically for the Indian youth who use technology for work, study, gaming, and content creation. We are also preparing for the upcoming AI PC opportunity. Having completed the first half of the financial year, we’re proud to be growing faster than the market, with a strong performance in gaming and AI PCs. Our top-tier offers and marketing focus will continue to strengthen Lenovo’s presence in India.

Can you briefly describe your partnership dealings?

We have upheld a core channel philosophy in India for many years, which drives our approach to expanding business. This philosophy emphasizes two main pillars: first, deepening relationships with our existing partners by building strong, high-stakes business connections where both sides invest heavily in mutual growth. Second, expanding our presence across the country by onboarding new channel partners, ensuring they understand our way of working while we learn from them, fostering long-term collaboration and growth.

This foundation guides all our actions, including our channel presence strategy. This year, we’ve maintained our commitment to a channel-first, offline-first program, following the 4 Ps of marketing and business. Our strategy to help partners grow is twofold. First, we’re driving demand at their stores by amplifying our digital presence, particularly by partnering with top influencers who provide objective reviews of our products. These reviews help consumers make informed choices, increasing foot traffic and online engagement for our partners.

Second, we empower our partners with competitive offers, including cashback and conversion options, which help them compete effectively across channels.

One unique element that sets Lenovo apart is our industry-first omnichannel model. We now have nearly 480 branded stores across 200 cities, all seamlessly integrated with Lenovo.com. This allows customers researching or purchasing on Lenovo.com to choose same-day delivery from their nearest branded store, or opt for in-store collection. This omnichannel approach offers not just speed but also personalized, high-quality service, which is highly valued by our premium customers.

Lastly, we are committed to maintaining parity and continuously engaging with our partners through channel meets, round tables, and regular surveys. These engagements allow us to listen, learn, and adapt, ensuring that we stay aligned with our partners’ needs while driving collective growth in India.

What strategies do you employ to stand out in the gaming market?

We differentiate ourselves in the gaming market through a consumer-centric approach that begins with identifying opportunities and understanding gamer needs and aspirations. Our product development is rooted in these insights, complemented by tailored marketing and retail strategies.

A key element of our success is the training we provide to our promoters and store staff, focusing on “audience forward” rather than product-focused training. For instance, our initiative called Gaming Quotient (GQ) helps our promoters understand the gaming ecosystem, popular titles, and essential performance metrics, such as frames per second and thermals. This training equips them to engage effectively with customers, whether they are gamers, content creators, or casual users, fostering meaningful conversations that address their specific needs.

By filling market gaps with the latest technologies at competitive price points and leveraging influencer endorsements, we enhance brand credibility. This comprehensive strategy, alongside our dedicated training for sales staff, has contributed significantly to the success of our gaming products, and we are thrilled with the positive response so far.

What platforms have you established to support your partners?

This is my second year attending the FAIITA Retail Conclave, and I’m thrilled to be here again. The platform is exceptionally well-organized and transparent, bringing together retailers and partners from across the country. Presenting our approach to 250-300 partners is a fantastic opportunity.

What sets this event apart is its two-way nature; brands engage with partners both formally and informally. The organized panel and Q&A sessions, lasting two to two-and-a-half hours, allow brands to address summarized questions from partners on various business topics. I commend FAIITA, especially Devesh Ji and his team, for creating such a unique and comprehensive forum that fosters transparency and collaboration in the IT industry.

What message would you like to share with your partners and audience?

Lenovo’s message is clear: we aim to be the partner of choice for all our partners. We focus on enhancing margins, revenue, and retail experiences while ensuring seamless collaboration and open communication, always ready to listen and adapt to their needs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 210