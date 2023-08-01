Lenovo Unveils LOQ in India with powerful specs for Aspirational Gamers

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo announced a new gaming brand ‘Lenovo LOQ’ pronounced “lock”, in the Indian market. Lenovo LOQ’s launch on Flipkart will bring in an exciting array of devices for first-time gamers across the country. Born from the idea that gamers are stronger together, the name LOQ evokes a bond with other gamers into a community.

LOQ aims to provide new gamers with their first foray into gaming through powerful, future-proof devices that share DNA with the highly acclaimed Lenovo Legion brand and when it’s time for these gamers to ‘level up’, upgrading to a Lenovo Legion device will feel very familiar. Inspired by Lenovo’s premium Legion-branded gaming line-up, the new Lenovo LOQ line encompasses more than just design features such as the rear I/O notch on its laptops and the shared stylized ‘O’ in both brands’ logos.

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new gaming brand LOQ for gamers beginning their epic gaming journeys. A recent survey indicated that the average age of an Indian gamer is less than 24years and LOQ has been designed especially for this younger audience who love to game and demand strong core PC performance. Taking forward Lenovo’s lineage of gaming devices, LOQ features the MUX switch for optimal gaming sessions, the Lenovo AI Engine+ pushing gaming performance even higher, bold aesthetics, expandable memory, and robust CPU and GPU options making it a powerful, affordable laptop that invites everyone into the squad”

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Appliances and Private Brands at Flipkart

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Appliances and Private Brands at Flipkart said, “ Flipkart has always been committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and products to customers. Lenovo LOQ being made available on Flipkart aligns with our vision of enhancing the gaming experience of tech-savvy users across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver top-of-the-line gaming devices coupled with a seamless shopping experience.”

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops strike the perfect balance between performance, style, and versatility. The lineup features 15-inch and 16-inch laptops powered by either a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, offering a diverse range of options to suit different gaming preferences. The displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which immerses the gamer into a world with vibrant colors, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate that makes every movement and action feel seamless.

The NVIDIA graphic cards are equipped with a MUX switch that optimizes gaming sessions. By bypassing the integrated GPU through NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, gamers can experience higher frames-per-second and reduced latency, resulting in smoother gameplay and stunning visuals. When not gaming, the MUX switch allows the laptops to intelligently switch to integrated graphics, optimizing battery life.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage the thermal performance during a game. Furthermore, all Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, enabling faster charging and longer battery life, providing new gamers the advantage of extended playtime without the worry of running out of battery. The new laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting.

Lenovo LOQ ensures exceptional customer support with Lenovo Premium Care and Accidental Damage Protection services, that can be availed while purchasing the device. With Premium Care, new gamers receive personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians, ensuring prompt and efficient resolutions to any technical issues that may arise.

The Lenovo LOQ starts at INR 73,990 and is now available on Flipkart – India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace. Consumers can also purchase it from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, and other offline retail stores, soon.

