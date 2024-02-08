Lenovo Unveils AI for All Vision at Tech World India 2024 with AI Pocket to Cloud Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo unveiled its most comprehensive AI capabilities at the company’s annual flagship event – ‘Tech World India 2024.’ This year’s theme ‘AI for All’ focused on how Lenovo is exploring the power of AI to drive intelligent transformation in every industry – with purpose-built AI-ready devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services across pocket to cloud that empower industries, enterprises, and individuals.

Lenovo also launched its latest range of devices powered by AI at this event, in partnership with Intel India. This new line-up includes AI PC innovations across consumer and commercial PCs such as Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Pro 9i, IdeaPad Slim 5i, and ThinkPad X1 Carbon. These are aimed at personalizing the computing experience and are designed to unlock new AI experiences to boost productivity, creativity and efficiency. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, and are amongst the first that are driving an AI PC revolution that will fundamentally change how people create, collaborate, and interact with PCs.

The event kickstarted with Lenovo Global, AP and Indian leaders talking about Lenovo’s readiness for AI, while the interactive sessions saw insightful and industry-defining conversations on the relevance of AI with thought leaders such as Santhosh Viswanathan from Intel and Bhaskar Basu from Microsoft. The curated panel discussions featured more industry stalwarts namely Ankit Bose from NASSCOM AI, Ravi Jain from Krutrim and Harnath Babu from KPMG talking about the ‘Emerging Disruptive Landscape Through GenAI’; and Rucha Nanavati from Mahindra & Mahindra along with Jaspreet Bindra of Tech Whisperer expressing their thoughts about ‘Responsible and Ethical AI’. They zeroed in on how AI is being democratized, bringing its power from pocket to the cloud, unleashing possibilities, and redefining ‘smarter’ for all.

Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director – Lenovo India

Talking about the flagship event, Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director – Lenovo India said, “This edition of Tech World is especially exciting for us as we leapfrog towards building solutions that are going to unlock an exciting vision of ‘AI for All’ for Lenovo in India. It is also an opportunity for us to come together with our valued partners to unleash the true ‘power of AI’, and showcase purpose-built AI-ready pocket to cloud solutions. AI is transforming the way people live and work in the country, and Lenovo’s bold approach to drive intelligent transformation will help accelerate this growth and enhance experiences for consumers and businesses alike.”

From exploring the immersive world of gaming to experiencing the versatility of Think devices and the creative possibilities with Yoga PCs, the Experience zone at Tech World India provided an interactive platform for attendees. The zones also displayed ThinkEdge servers powering autonomous robots, demonstrations of digital twins and GenAI solutions, and showcased Lenovo’s make-in-India potential.

Lenovo also unveiled its Made in India devices. This milestone positions Lenovo in the Class 1 PMA category, as more than 50% of components for a specific range of products are now sourced through local manufacturing.

