Lenovo Tech World’26 India Signals India’s AI Powered Future – Showcasing Real-World Impact at the Two-Day Flagship Event

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, concluded the India edition of its annual flagship innovation event, Tech World’26, at JW Marriott, New Delhi. It brought together industry leaders, partners, customers, and creators for a two-day immersive showcase of how AI is moving from concept to tangible impact.

A defining highlight of Lenovo Tech World’26 India was the India debut of Qira – A New Personal Ambient Intelligence System that unifies context, memory, and continuity across Lenovo and Motorola devices, enabling a single ambient AI super-agent that evolves with the user, making AI more intuitive, adaptive, and relevant to everyday workflows. Lenovo also unveiled its Think Systems and Think Edge latest inferencing servers that are purpose built for every inferencing workload and vertical with advanced memory, networking & 5x GPU performance. Through live demonstrations and AI-driven proofs of concept, Lenovo showcased how Personal AI and Enterprise AI can help turn insights into action. A broad portfolio of enterprise offerings, highlighted by Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage, showcased how Lenovo’s solutions enable organizations with tailored AI outcomes optimized to meet specific business needs while accelerating deployment and unlocking intelligence across public, enterprise, and personal AI platforms.

Day 1 prioritized masterclasses by well-known influencers from various walks of life including content creators, gamers and artists

Day 2 marked the flagship event, featuring Lenovo’s global, Asia Pacific, and India leadership, including Matt Zielinski, EVP & President, International Markets; Scott Tease, VP, Infrastructure Solutions Group; Jeff Shafer, Senior VP & Chief Communications Officer, Corporate Marketing Group; Amar Babu, President, Asia Pacific; Sumir Bhatia, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Asia Pacific; and Shailendra Katyal, VP & Managing Director, Lenovo India. Industry stalwarts who discussed enterprise AI adoption, from practical use cases across industries to scaling intelligent solutions responsibly. Speakers included tech industry expert Steve Brazier from Canapii and industry leaders like Ashu Kakkar from L&T Technology Services and Rajgopal AS of NxtGen Cloud Technologies. All Lenovo ecosystem partners came together on a single stage, including Santhosh Viswanathan (Intel), Vinay Sinha (AMD), Savi Soin (Qualcomm), and Bhaskar Basu (Microsoft).

Lenovo Tech World’26 India also highlighted the company’s role in delivering AI-powered experiences at global scale. As Official Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Lenovo shared how AI-enabled solutions are supporting intelligent operations, empowering teams and coaches, and enhancing experiences for fans around the world.

Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director, Lenovo India

Speaking at the event, Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director, Lenovo India said, “India is at a decisive point in its AI led techade. With its depth of talent, investments in digital infrastructure, and growing appetite for innovation, the country is uniquely positioned to shape how AI is democratized for the real world. At Tech World ’26 India, we brought this vision to life, delivering Smarter AI for All, from Personal AI experiences with Lenovo Qira to our full-stack Hybrid AI portfolio powering everyone, today.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 143