Lenovo Strengthens Asia Pacific Leadership with Sumir Bhatia as Chief Commercial Officer

- Advertisement -





Lenovo has appointed Sumir Bhatia as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the Asia Pacific region, reinforcing its focus on accelerating commercial growth and expanding its enterprise footprint.

This strategic leadership move comes at a time when Lenovo is rapidly strengthening its presence across Asia Pacific—one of its most dynamic and high-growth regions. In his new role, Bhatia will lead the company’s commercial strategy, drive partner ecosystem expansion, and enhance go-to-market execution across key markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Lenovo has been actively shifting beyond its legacy PC business, investing heavily in enterprise infrastructure, AI-powered solutions, hybrid work technologies, and managed services. Bhatia’s appointment aligns with this broader transformation, aiming to scale Lenovo’s solutions-led approach and boost revenue growth across the region.

Industry experts view this move as a significant step in Lenovo’s evolution into a full-stack technology solutions provider. By strengthening its commercial leadership, the company is expected to streamline operations, deepen channel partnerships, and accelerate enterprise adoption of its advanced technology offerings.

With this appointment, Lenovo is set to further enhance its regional execution, expand its partner-led growth strategy, and solidify its position across Asia Pacific markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 243