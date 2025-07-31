Lenovo Retains Top Spot in Gartner Asia/Pacific Supply Chain Top 10 for Fourth Year

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse, has retained the No.1 position in the Gartner® Asia/Pacific Supply Chain Top 10 for 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top among APAC leaders across industries. The top 10 list spotlights supply chain excellence, including adapting the network to support growth, driving efficiency and resilience through technology adoption, and promoting sustainability through circular innovation. Lenovo’s operational excellence continues to transform its global supply chain and manufacturing footprint. According to The Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25 for 2025, Lenovo also achieved a significant global milestone by moving up to No.8 in Gartner’s Global Supply Chain Top 25, improving by two places from 2024.

Lenovo is pleased to receive this continued recognition, which reflects Lenovo’s unwavering commitment to AI innovation, operational excellence, and ESG leadership. The company’s strong performance across all scoring criteria reinforces its standing as a global leader in supply chain transformation.

Advancing resiliency through global expansion

Lenovo’s global, flexible and resilient supply chain remains a cornerstone of its ability to navigate geopolitical and economic uncertainties. With its operations touching 180 markets and a manufacturing network spanning more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo continues to scale its operations for greater agility and resilience.

As part of this growth, Lenovo will expand its manufacturing footprint into Saudi Arabia to support customers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The move strengthens Lenovo’s regional presence, leverages market growth, and enables faster delivery of products, services, and solutions to MEA customers.

These strategic investments support Lenovo’s ability to adapt quickly to global shifts while maintaining high service standards and operational flexibility.

Driving efficiency through AI-enabled autonomous operations

At the heart of Lenovo’s supply chain innovation is its “Lenovo Powers Lenovo” strategy that harnesses its own technology, infrastructure solutions and intellectual capital to transform internal operations. Through this, Lenovo is rapidly infusing AI into every aspect of its global supply chain, from manufacturing and logistics to sustainability and customer service.

For example, Lenovo has developed a new AI-enabled tool that offers extensive visibility across its supply chain, offering real-time risk alerts, automation, and decision-making support. If logistics are impacted by congested lanes, the system automatically detects and flags the disruption, evaluates alternatives and their costs, and recommends the optimal course of action.

Mr. Amar Babu, President of Lenovo Asia Pacific

“It’s an honor to be named No. 1 in Asia Pacific for the fourth year and moving up in the global rankings is a powerful validation of our efforts to build a smarter, more resilient supply chain,” says Mr. Amar Babu, President of Lenovo Asia Pacific. “From AI-powered tools to sustainable logistics, our innovations are helping customers and partners gain an operational edge in a dynamic world.”

Advancing sustainability through circular innovation

Sustainability continues to be on the agenda for Top 10-ranked Asia/Pacific supply chain leaders, with circular innovation emerging as a core strategy.

Lenovo also leads in circularity, integrating recycled materials into over 298 product lines, including the use of aircraft by-product carbon fiber. The company has also advanced sustainable packaging through innovative materials like sugar cane and bamboo, reinforcing its commitment to responsible product development. Lenovo also ranked #3 in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 and Masters for 2025: High Tech Top 10 ranking.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 171