Lenovo Redefines Ultra-Premium AI PCs in India with its latest Yoga and IdeaPad Series

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Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, announced its new generation of Yoga and IdeaPad laptops in India, bringing together premium design, AI-powered performance, and versatile form factors across a lineup built for how people work, create, and unwind. This also makes Lenovo among the first to bring Intel Panther Lake devices to the Indian consumers.

Spanning the latest Intel® Core Ultra Series 3″, AMDsRyzen™ AI 400 series” and Snapdragon® latest X2 Processors, Lenovo’s newest Gen 11 lineup brings together intelligent performance, immersive displays, long battery life, and versatile form factors across the new Yoga Slim 7, Yoga 7 2-in-1, and IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series. Built for productivity, creativity, entertainment, and mobility, the portfolio reflects the growing role of AI-powered experiences in everyday computing.

Mr. Kaman Chawla, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India

“Consumers today are shopping for laptops much more thoughtfully. They are not just asking how powerful a device is, but also how well it fits into their lifestyle, how flexible it is, and how long it can keep up with them throughout the day. With our new Yoga and IdeaPad lineup, we focused on delivering sleek, high-performance laptops that keep pace with how people work and create today, while also introducing unique expressions like the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra FIFA Edition, designed for users who want technology that reflects their identity and interests,” said Mr. Kaman Chawla, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

Yoga Slim 7: Built for premium mobility, creativity, and AI-led performance

The new Yoga Slim 7 series is designed for users who want sleek, high-performance laptops that can keep pace with modern work and creativity. It includes the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition, built for ultra-light premium performance with features such as a 975g metal alloy chassis, up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processors, Lenovo AI Core, and a PureSight Pro POLED display designed to deliver vivid visuals and precise control.

Building on Lenovo’s growing association with global sport, the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition will also be available in a special FIFA Edition.

The series also includes the Yoga Slim 7x, powered by up to the Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor, a lightweight 1.17kg, 13.9mm design, up to 31 hours of battery life, and premium experiences such as a 9MP IR camera, 4-mic array, Dolby Atmos® speakers, and a stunning OLED display for users who want to stay productive and creative on the move.

Yoga 7 2-in-1: Flexible creativity, your way

Available in both Intel® and AMD Ryzen™ AI powered configurations, the new Yoga 7 2-in-1 series is built for users who want their device to adapt to how they create, work, and unwind. With a 360° convertible design, support for Laptop, Tablet, Tent, Stand, and Canvas Mode, and compatibility with the Lenovo Yoga Pen Gen 2, the series is designed to support sketching, note-taking, multitasking, and entertainment with equal ease. Across the range, users can expect features such as PureSight Pro OLED displays, Dolby Vision®, 120Hz refresh rates, 70WHr batteries, and premium suite enhancements including Dolby Atmos® quad speakers and a 5MP IR camera. The Intel-powered variant also brings Aura Edition experiences such as Smart Share, Smart Modes, and Smart Care, while the AMD-powered option extends the series with strong AI-accelerated creative performance.

IdeaPad 5 2-in-1: Smart versatility for everyday life

Finally, the new IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series is designed for users who want flexibility, reliable everyday performance, and AI-enhanced experiences in a more accessible package. With its 360° convertible design, the series adapts easily across work, learning, and entertainment, making it well suited for students, hybrid workers, and users on the go. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Gen 3 processors, the series also introduces features such as Lenovo Smart Note 3.0, immersive display options, and practical everyday essentials including Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Audio, smart noise cancelling, and a 60Wh battery, delivering a well-rounded experience built around comfort, productivity, and everyday reliability.

Pricing and availability

The new Lenovo Yoga and IdeaPad lineup will be available in India via Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and other retail channels.

Select models will also be available with Custom-to-Order (CTO) options on Lenovo.com, allowing users to configure specifications based on their preferences.

The lineup will be available starting April 7, 2026, while the Yoga Slim 7x will be available from April 21, 2026.

Starting prices for key models are as follows:

IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 – starting at INR 1,19,990

Yoga 7a 2-in-1 – starting at INR 1,32,990

Yoga Slim 7x – starting at INR 1,32,990

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Aura Edition – starting at INR 1,36,990

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition – starting at INR 1,99,990

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

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