Lenovo Redefines Gaming Performance with Next-Gen Innovation and Immersive Technology Leadership

Lenovo, a global leader in technology innovation, continues to push boundaries in the gaming segment. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Nishant Mittal, Product Manager – Gaming Laptops, Lenovo India, shares insights on next-generation gaming innovations, performance leadership, and the future of immersive laptop technology in India.

What are Lenovo’s key gaming highlights this year?

This year is extremely exciting for us in the gaming category. At Lenovo, our focus has always been on bringing cutting-edge technology that enhances real-world gaming performance. We are introducing products that are not only powerful but also redefine how users experience gaming and content creation. Innovation, performance, and user-centric design remain at the core of everything we do.

Tell us about your flagship gaming product, Legion 9.

The Legion 9 is one of our most revolutionary gaming laptops. It is the first laptop to feature a glasses-free 3D display, offering an immersive 3D experience without requiring any additional accessories. This is a major step forward in display technology.

The laptop is designed not only for gamers but also for 3D content creators who demand depth, clarity, and realism in their work. The experience it delivers is truly next-level and unlike anything currently available in the market.

What makes the Legion Go 2 stand out in the handheld gaming segment?

The Legion Go 2 is a Windows-based handheld gaming device that brings flexibility and innovation together. One of its most unique features is its detachable controllers. Gamers can remove the controllers and use them independently based on their comfort and play style.

What’s even more exciting is that these controllers can also be connected to a PC and used like traditional gaming controllers. This adds tremendous versatility, allowing users to seamlessly switch between handheld and PC gaming environments.

Lenovo has also introduced a FIFA Edition Legion Pro 7. What makes it special?

We have partnered with FIFA as the official technology partner to bring the FIFA Edition Legion Pro 7 to India. This is an exclusive, limited-edition laptop, with only 100 units available across the country.

It combines powerful performance with unique FIFA-inspired design elements, making it a collector’s edition for gaming enthusiasts and football fans. The exclusivity and performance together make it a truly premium offering.

Performance is crucial for gamers. How does Lenovo differentiate itself?

Performance is everything in gaming. At Lenovo, we offer two strong gaming brands — LOQ and Legion — each designed to cater to different segments of gamers while delivering uncompromised power.

Our laptops are powered by the latest Intel HX processors, AMD CPUs, and NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics cards. However, what truly sets us apart is our advanced cooling technology. Superior cooling allows us to push higher CPU and GPU power without thermal throttling. This ensures consistent, high-performance gameplay even during intense sessions.

What is your message to customers?

I encourage all gaming enthusiasts to explore the LOQ and Legion range and experience the difference themselves. With cutting-edge processors, next-generation graphics, and industry-leading cooling, our laptops are designed to deliver performance that truly stands out.

