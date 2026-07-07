Lenovo Redefines Enterprise AI Economics with Agentic AI and Inferencing Innovations

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Lenovo announced the expansion of the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ with a portfolio of AI inferencing and agentic AI innovations designed to help organizations deploy AI agents faster, reduce token costs, and run AI economically from device to AI factory. As AI moves from model training to continuous inference and autonomous execution, enterprises face a new challenge: how to deliver intelligence at scale while achieving sustainable costs. Organizations need the flexibility to run AI where data is created and decisions are made—on AI PCs, devices, and workstations; in the data center; or in the cloud. Lenovo’s hybrid AI factory enables inference everywhere, helping customers place AI closer to their data, users, and business processes while optimizing performance, cost, security, and governance.

Mr. Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President of Infrastructure Solutions at Lenovo

“As captured by the Lenovo CIO Playbook 2026, 94% of organizations are planning to increase their AI investment over the next year, and enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and demanding measurable business outcomes,” said Mr. Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President of Infrastructure Solutions at Lenovo. “Lenovo is uniquely positioned to help customers deploy AI where it creates the greatest value—while dramatically improving token economics, accelerating time-to-value, and maintaining the trust, security, and governance organizations require.”

Advancing AI Inferencing Everywhere with New Hybrid AI Platforms

As hybrid AI inferencing becomes the primary driver of enterprise AI spending, Lenovo is expanding its Hybrid AI portfolio with new inference-optimized platforms. Through collaboration with ecosystem leaders including NVIDIA, Intel, Red Hat, and Canonical, Lenovo is delivering open, scalable solutions that simplify AI deployment with only a few clicks, accelerate time-to-value, and improve AI economics across hybrid environments.

New CPU-only Lenovo Hybrid AI Platform with Red Hat, an inference-first solution built on Red Hat AI Enterprise and powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with integrated AI acceleration. Designed to process ~2x more AI requests concurrently, the new platform delivers higher throughput, lower latency, and accelerated time-to-first-token for enterprise AI workloads such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), HR support and customer service assistance. By combining Lenovo servers, storage, and Red Hat AI Enterprise into a validated architecture, organizations can deploy and scale private AI while maintaining security, governance, operational control, and cost efficiency across on-premise and hybrid cloud environments.

New Lenovo Hybrid AI Platform (221) available with two configurations based on AI maturity: Canonical solution , using Canonical Ubuntu and Canonical Kubernetes architectures and designed for speed, cost efficiency, and data sovereignty. The automated AI stack enables developers to easily and rapidly build, test, and deploy private AI-powered applications, copilots, and personalized experiences, providing a streamlined path from AI development to enterprise-scale deployment. Red Hat AI Enterprise is designed for enterprises moving AI into protected, governed production with full lifecycle management and scalability. With this platform, IT teams can deploy, manage and scale inference and agentic AI workloads across environments with consistency and safeguards. Lenovo provides accelerated delivery times, with systems ready in as little as a few weeks.



Together, these platforms advance Lenovo’s vision of bringing intelligence closer to users, data, and business processes while optimizing performance, governance, and cost. Built on Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage™ and supported by flexible deployment and consumption models, the solutions address growing concerns around AI cost control, usage and AI return on investment. Industry research shows that 92% of organizations deploying agentic AI report costs exceeding expectations. Lenovo’s inference-optimized architecture helps address these challenges by delivering high-performance CPU-based inferencing, scalable infrastructure, and improved token economics. For AI workloads requiring sustained CPU and GPU utilization, Lenovo solutions can deliver up to 8X lower cost per token than cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service environments and up to 18X lower cost per million tokens compared with model-as-a-service APIs, helping organizations deploy and scale AI more efficiently across the hybrid AI continuum.

Accelerating Agentic AI Adoption with One-Click Deployment

Building on this inferencing foundation, Lenovo is introducing new agentic AI capabilities designed to help organizations increase productivity and reduce operational complexity. With one-click deployment of autonomous and long-running agents, Lenovo ensures customers have everything they need from the desktop to the data center to start harnessing value with agentic AI and realize measurable business outcomes.

Lenovo is expanding these capabilities across a growing range of enterprise use cases, including:

Helping employees find information faster and spend less time searching across disconnected systems. Validated Lenovo AI Library solutions, including Knowledge Super Agent use cases, enable users to access and synthesize information from multiple enterprise sources through a single AI-powered interface, with demonstrated savings of thousands of employee hours across an organization according to independent analysis.

Reducing the burden on IT teams by automating routine operational tasks and accelerating issue resolution. The NVIDIA NemoClaw skills currently in development are designed to support AI Operations (AIOps) use cases that help organizations detect issues earlier, automate troubleshooting, and respond to technology problems more quickly.

Co-developing autonomous AI agents, skills and solutions for NVIDIA NemoClaw with customers around the globe. Upcoming Lenovo AI agents built on enterprise-grade autonomous agent frameworks designed to support faster, more informed decision-making, and complete multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention.

Lowering barriers to AI adoption by making it easier to deploy and scale agentic AI workloads. New personal AI Factory environments on Lenovo ThinkStation PGX provide a simplified environment for development, including NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprints.

The Lenovo ThinkStation PGX serves as both an entry point and endpoint for local AI execution, providing a seamless path from proof of concept to production-scale deployments through Lenovo ThinkStation PGX and ThinkStation PX solutions. Initial customer engagement will focus on demonstrating business value through limited-access co-development programs.

Lenovo is also expanding agentic AI into industry-specific applications such as retail environments. A planned AI-powered kiosk acting like a digital associate in the aisle will help customers locate products faster, check inventory, discover promotions, and receive personalized assistance, while reducing employee workload and helping retailers streamline store operations.

Trust by Design: Protected, Governed AI at Scale

As organizations confront increasing concerns around data privacy, governance, and AI security, Lenovo’s AI infrastructure portfolio continues to advance a trust-by-design approach to AI deployment,

keeping humans in control—from experimentation through autonomous execution.

New capabilities include:

Nutanix Compute only Cluster on Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers, a CPU only, enterprise-grade virtualization platform with greater flexibility and simplicity—reducing costs and complexity while preserving high performance, reliability, and global support.

Lenovo XClarity One, delivering unified zero-trust management, visibility, control, and automation across hybrid infrastructures.

Supply chain and hardware root-of-trust protections that help organizations maintain compliance and governance requirements.

Lenovo’s integrated approach combines infrastructure, software, services, and solutions to help customers scale AI confidently while maintaining control of data, security, and compliance. Futurum notes, “Organizations that execute a thoughtful, integrated strategy across hardware, software, and services over the next 12 to 18 months will establish a significant competitive advantage as AI becomes central to their operations.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

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