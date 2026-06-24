Lenovo Recognized in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2026

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Lenovo has once again been ranked in the Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25 for 2026, achieving its highest-ever ranking at seventh globally. The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 is a renowned annual ranking of the world’s superior supply chains. Now in its 22nd year, the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 identifies, celebrates, and profiles excellence in supply chain management. Supply chain teams use the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 to benchmark performance, transform operations and lead in the future. Lenovo ranked eighth in 2025, 10th in 2024, and eighth in 2023.

AI Builds Greater Supply Chain Resilience

Global supply chains have faced unprecedented disruption over the past 12 months, driven by tariffs, component shortages, and geopolitical tensions. Lenovo’s strength amid these challenging circumstances has been its ability to build on its AI infrastructure behind its global supply chain, improving resilience, adaptability and execution at speed and scale.

Over the past year, Lenovo has evolved its Supply Chain Intelligence “digital nervous system” to develop iChain, a continuously learning orchestration system that coordinates thousands of suppliers and more than 30 manufacturing sites globally. iChain is delivering tangible results for Lenovo’s supply chain operations, including 60% faster decision-making, near real-time disruption response, and a 90% automation of network simulations that reduces manual analysis from two to three weeks down to two to three hours.

Lenovo remains committed to sustainability and continues to focus on future-proofing its operations by making the supply chain more resilient and intelligent.

Mr. Che Min Tu, Senior Vice President and Group Operations Officer, Lenovo

“At Lenovo, we’ve always considered our Global Supply Chain as a key pillar of our operational excellence,” said Mr. Che Min Tu, Senior Vice President and Group Operations Officer, Lenovo. “Over the past 12 months, the ability to respond quickly to disruption has become essential for every business. By fully integrating AI into our operations, we’ve been able to meet our customer needs more quickly and respond to complex situations. We not only withstand disruption; we become stronger because of it. It’s this approach that’s helped Lenovo navigate changing market conditions, maintain a competitive advantage, and deliver its strongest year in the company’s history.”

Resilience Delivers Measurable Business Results

This resilience is translating into business performance. Lenovo retained its number one position in global PC market share, with the gap to the second-ranked competitor widening to its largest level in 15 years.

At the same time, integrating the Infrastructure Solutions Group supply chain into the broader global network has helped accelerate growth in Lenovo’s infrastructure business, supporting record operating profit and margins.

As global supply chains continue to grow more complex, Lenovo’s model is evolving beyond the high-volume PC business, where a single device can include an average of 2,500 components, to meet hypergrowth demand for AI infrastructure, enterprise solutions, and next-generation workloads. This positions Lenovo to maintain leadership in the global supply chain landscape by scaling AI server manufacturing, expanding liquid-cooled server capacity, and strengthening its global-local manufacturing network.

Lenovo’s Global, Anti-Fragile Supply Chain Strategy

Today, Lenovo’s supply chain spans more than 30 manufacturing sites in 10 markets across Asia Pacific, China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. Last year, Lenovo broke ground on a new manufacturing base in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Once operational, the advanced manufacturing facility will manufacture PCs, smartphones, and servers for the Middle East and Africa market, and will include a research and development center, talent enablement programs, and a customer experience center. Lenovo is committed to supporting the creation of thousands of local jobs, enabling knowledge transfer, and driving long-term economic value creation in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Lenovo’s manufacturing site in Monterrey, Mexico, was recently recognized as one of 12 new additions to the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, a community of 201 leading manufacturers recognized for applying advanced technologies at scale. It is the second Lenovo site to receive this recognition, following the company’s site in Hefei, China, which was recognized in January 2023.

In September 2025, Lenovo announced a major investment and job expansion at its U.S. manufacturing and fulfilment campus in Whitsett, North Carolina. The three-building campus spans more than 800,000 square feet and employs approximately 1,100 people. The site supports server manufacturing, rack integration, and order fulfilment for customers across the United States.

How are companies ranked in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25?

A Top 25 supply chain ranking is based on an equal weighting of business metrics and community opinion.

Business metrics comprise financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. Financial metrics are based on a combination of three-year weighted return on physical assets (ROPA), ROPA change and revenue growth, plus inventory turns across the year. ESG data is derived from trusted third-party sources in the areas of commitment, transparency and performance across each area of ESG.

Community opinion is based on the feedback of peer voters from the community and Gartner experts. Peer voters cast votes for their personal choice of the Top 25 supply chains. They base their decisions on perceived end-to-end supply chain maturity and leadership, specifically the supply chains that are run as strategic assets to deliver business and societal outcomes by partnering beyond their own organizations and that are thriving through uncertainty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Lenovo

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