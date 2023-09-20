Lenovo launches Three New Hybrid Gaming Stores in Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, inaugurated three of its stores in Delhi as hybrid gaming stores. The stores, located at India’s largest Electronics Market – Nehru Place, will offer a wide range of Lenovo gaming and consumer products, including laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. These hybrid stores are set to provide an immersive retail experience, offering not only a comprehensive range of Lenovo’s consumer products but also an exclusive and immersive gaming section. Gamers can leverage this space to discover, experience, and elevate their gaming journey.

Delhi was selected for Lenovo’s hybrid gaming stores, owing to the large number of young professionals in the city who are the best-suited consumers. Nehru Place is the biggest electronics market in India and is the go-to place for a large gaming and creative community seeking computer equipment. The location ensures easy accessibility to these communities, forging deeper connections between Lenovo and its ever-growing customer base. Customers can browse and purchase its wide portfolio of Yoga, Legion, LOQ, and IdeaPad products in-store, or they can order online and have their products picked up atthe store.

Each store has about 5 to 7 gaming stations where customers can experience the products firsthand. They can enjoy an innovative product showcase, interactive touchpoints, and multiple services such as product demonstrations, technical support, and customization options. As part of the special launch event, multiple gaming contests will be held at the three stores with three different games where customers can win prize money. Besides, there’s also a limited promotional offer to win a cashback of up to INR 10K at these stores.

Vipul Mathur, General Manager and Business Head – North and East India, Lenovo India said, “We are excited to launch three hybrid gaming stores in Delhi. This shadows Lenovo’s commitment to cater to the gaming community, offering cutting-edge technology and immersive gaming experiences. We are working towards making our technology easily accessible to young professionals and college students – providing them with a central hub to explore and indulge in the world of gaming. With this launch, we continue our journey to revolutionize gaming and unleash limitless possibilities with our versatile product portfolio for our consumers in Delhi and beyond.”

